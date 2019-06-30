80-year-old killed in robbery bid in Uttam Nagar, suspect arrested

An 80-year-old woman was killed in southwest Delhi’s Indira Park near Uttam Nagar when a robber barged into her home and attacked her on Saturday morning, police said.

Police said the suspected robber, identified as Gidesh Kumar, was caught red-handed ransacking the house by the elderly woman’s family members. When they raised an alarm and alerted neighbours, the robbers locked himself in a room.

When the police arrived, Kumar allegedly had slit his wrists in a bid to scare the family members and convince the police that they had assaulted and tried to kill him after locking him in the house.

However, the discovery of the body and Kumar’s bag that contained his equipment clarified the entire sequence of events and the motive behind the murder, said police. His motorcycle was also parked outside the elderly woman’s home, they added.

The woman, Santosh Devi, lived with her grandson, Saurabh Sharma and his wife at their Indira Park home.

On Saturday at around 5.30 am, Saurabh Sharma and his wife were sleeping in their first floor room when Devi, as per her daily routine, opened the main gate and began cleaning the house.

Police said that Devi was in the bedroom when Gidesh Kumar allegedly entered the house thought the unlocked main door and attacked her with an iron rod till she collapsed.

“Kumar picked up a knife and stabbed Devi in her throat to ensure that she is dead. He then ransacked the entire ground floor, hoping to get money, jewellery and other valuables. However, he could not find anything worth stealing,” said a police officer who asked not to be named.

The officer said that as Kumar failed to find any money or valuables on the ground floor, he went upstairs and continued his search. The ruckus had, however, woken up Saurabh Sharma’s wife. Outside, she saw Kumar who she couldn’t identify. The woman then woke her husband and they raised the alarm.

The couple tried to overpower the robber, who attacked them as well with the knife, said police. In the meantime, their neighbour Dipak Malhotra reached the house after hearing their screams. As Malhotra and Sharma tried to overpower the man, he locked himself in a room.

In the meantime, the family discovered Devi’s body on the ground floor. Some more neighbours reached the house. They made another call to the police and informed about the murder, the police said.

“We broke open the door and found the robber bleeding from his wrists. He tried to mislead us by claiming that he was attacked by the family members and neighbours. We admitted him to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital and later arrested him,” the officer cited above added.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that a case of murder was registered and Kumar was arrested for the crime. Kumar originally belongs to Etah in Uttar Pradesh. He was presently living in Delhi’s Mahavir Enclave and working as a vegetable vendor. Police said they checked his antecedents but no previous criminal involvements were found.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 04:15 IST