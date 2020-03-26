800 people who came in contact with Covid-19 positive mohalla clinic doctor quarantined, says Delhi govt

The Delhi government has put 800 people who came in contact with a 49-year-old Covid-19 positive doctor. The doctor worked in a Mohalla Clinic in Shahdara.

“A total of 800 people who came in contact with the mohalla clinic doctor have been quarantined for 14 days,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.

The doctor had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 21, after a 38-year-old woman who had returned from Saudi Arabia visited the clinic near his house. His 48-year-old wife and 17-year-old daughter have also tested positive.

Both had been kept in the isolation facility at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

Jani also announed that the number of Covid-19 positive cases has reached 36 in the national capital.

A 35-year-old man from Jahangirpuri had tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday after coming in contact with the woman who had returned from Dilshad Garden. Four other family members of the woman had also tested positive for the disease earlier.

The other two people who tested positive for the infection on Wednesday - a 21-year-old and a 41-year-old man - were both residents of Sainik Farms area. Both had travelled abroad and had been quarantined in government facilities on return.

Five people in Delhi who had the viral infection have recovered. One person who tested positive had left for Singapore before his report came. So far, Delhi has reported only one death - the 68-year-old mother of a man from Janakpuri who had returned from Italy.