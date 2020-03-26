e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / 800 people who came in contact with Covid-19 positive mohalla clinic doctor quarantined, says Delhi govt

800 people who came in contact with Covid-19 positive mohalla clinic doctor quarantined, says Delhi govt

The doctor had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 21; his 48-year-old wife and 17-year-old daughter have also been quarantined.

delhi Updated: Mar 26, 2020 12:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A security guard uses an infrared thermometre to measure the temperature of people standing in circles drawn with chalk to maintain safe distance as they wait to enter a supermarket during the coronavirus disease Covid-19 outbreak in New Delhi, on March 25.
A security guard uses an infrared thermometre to measure the temperature of people standing in circles drawn with chalk to maintain safe distance as they wait to enter a supermarket during the coronavirus disease Covid-19 outbreak in New Delhi, on March 25. (Reuters Photo)
         

The Delhi government has put 800 people who came in contact with a 49-year-old Covid-19 positive doctor. The doctor worked in a Mohalla Clinic in Shahdara.

“A total of 800 people who came in contact with the mohalla clinic doctor have been quarantined for 14 days,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.

The doctor had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 21, after a 38-year-old woman who had returned from Saudi Arabia visited the clinic near his house. His 48-year-old wife and 17-year-old daughter have also tested positive.

 Also Watch | Coronavirus: 5 new cases in Delhi, tally at 35; Kejriwal rebukes landlords

Both had been kept in the isolation facility at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

More on Covid-19:

Covid-19: Your guide to staying safe

What to keep in mind for your money during coronavirus crisis

Covid-19: How difficult it is to maintain 1-metre distance

How coronavirus is different from seasonal flu and common cold

Jani also announed that the number of Covid-19 positive cases has reached 36 in the national capital.

A 35-year-old man from Jahangirpuri had tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday after coming in contact with the woman who had returned from Dilshad Garden. Four other family members of the woman had also tested positive for the disease earlier.

The other two people who tested positive for the infection on Wednesday - a 21-year-old and a 41-year-old man - were both residents of Sainik Farms area. Both had travelled abroad and had been quarantined in government facilities on return.

Five people in Delhi who had the viral infection have recovered. One person who tested positive had left for Singapore before his report came. So far, Delhi has reported only one death - the 68-year-old mother of a man from Janakpuri who had returned from Italy.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, pledges support to govt; lists 8 suggestions
Covid-19: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, pledges support to govt; lists 8 suggestions
800 who came in contact with Covid-19 positive Delhi doctor quarantined
800 who came in contact with Covid-19 positive Delhi doctor quarantined
Covid-19 LIVE updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 1 PM
Covid-19 LIVE updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 1 PM
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
In the fast lane: F1 helps UK race towards target of 30,000 ventilators
In the fast lane: F1 helps UK race towards target of 30,000 ventilators
PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video
PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video
Zomato employees take deep salary cuts amid COVID-19 lockdown
Zomato employees take deep salary cuts amid COVID-19 lockdown
COVID-19 | ‘How many deaths are acceptable to me?’: Watch Trump’s reply to reporter
COVID-19 | ‘How many deaths are acceptable to me?’: Watch Trump’s reply to reporter
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

delhi news