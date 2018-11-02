Aam Admi Party govt announces new minimum wages

The Delhi government on Thursday announced enhanced minimum wages to be paid to skilled, unskilled and semi-skilled workers from November 1. The new wages, with the addition of three dearness allowance (DA) components, are based on the notification issued in March 2017.

“According to the revised pay scale, unskilled category will get Rs14,000 per month, semi-skilled Rs15,400 per month and skilled workers Rs 16,962 per month,” labour minister Gopal Rai said.

The announcement came a day after Supreme Court allowed the Arvind Kejriwal-led government to implement the March 2017 notification on minimum wages for three months. The court also asked the government to undertake a fresh exercise to determine minimum wages for employees of private organisations in these three months.

In August this year, the Delhi High Court had quashed the Delhi government’s notifications revising the minimum rate of wages. Various associations such as the Delhi Factory Owners’ Federation had approached the court against the government’s move.

Rai also said the government will launch a campaign from November 10 to create awareness among the workers about the Minimum Wages Act amendments, approved by President Ram Nath Kovind in May this year. Under the new laws, employers violating labour rules in the city will face a fine of ₹50,000 and a jail term of three years.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 09:20 IST