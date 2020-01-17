AAP announces final leg of campaigns ahead of Delhi polls

delhi

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 23:17 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced the next and final phase of the party’s campaign ahead of the February 8 assembly polls in Delhi.

According to the AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai, the last phase of the party’s campaign will comprise a road show of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi assembly on January 21, the day he files his election nomination. Between January 23 and 31, Kejriwal will address more town hall meetings.

Rai said the last phase would also include public meetings and rallies by top leaders and new candidates, and another round of door-to-door campaigns, in which volunteers will aim to visit 3.5 million households with a copy of the party’s three-point “guarantee card” — a document recording the party’s assurances in the next five years if it comes to power.

The new document will be similar to the party’s 10-point report card launched in the previous phase, highlighting the government’s achievements over the last five years.

In the previous phase of the ongoing poll campaign, Kejriwal discussed the report card in details. In the upcoming ones, he will be similarly discussing the “guarantee card”. The report card was also part of the party’s previous round of door-to-door campaigns.

Rai on Friday said the AAP will launch its poll manifesto “after January 26”. Earlier, he had said that they would do it between January 15 and 20.

Earlier this week, AAP was the first to release the full list of candidates for all of Delhi’s 70 seats. It nominated 23 new faces and dropped 15 sitting MLAs.

DISGRUNTLED MLAs

On Friday, the party’s Kalkaji MLA Avtar Singh alleged that he has been “betrayed”, despite having worked hard in the last five years. “I have lost all hope. The party had vested interests for which the top leaders denied tickets to candidates with merit,” Singh said.

In the upcoming elections, Atishi, who had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls last year, will be the AAP’s candidate from Kalkaji Assembly constituency.

In the last two days, AAP MLAs Jagdeep Singh of Hari Nagar and ND Sharma of Badarpur too “demanded answers” for being dropped. While Singh has been replaced by Rajkumari Dhillon as the new candidate from Hari Nagar, Sharma has been replaced by Ram Singh Netaji. Both Dhillon and Netaji are new recruits who joined the AAP from other parties earlier this month.

Kejriwal refused to comment on old MLAs threatening to leave the party.

On the sidelines of an event on Friday, he said, “Last time people voted for us for our honesty. This time they will vote for us for the work done.”

Earlier, Rai had said the party had evaluated performances of all MLAs on the basis of surveys conducted in each assembly constituency over the last three months. He asserted that all decisions were taken by the political affairs committee on the basis of the survey’s findings.