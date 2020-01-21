AAP chief to lead campaign with eight more town halls

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 22:11 IST

Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will address eight more town halls in the run up to the February 8 Assembly polls, starting from south Delhi’s Siri Fort auditorium this Thursday. He will also lead several road shows starting Wednesday, said Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Delhi convener Gopal Rai.

The party will release its poll manifesto only after January 26.

Rai criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “failing” to field a chief minister face against AAP’s choice of Kejriwal.

“The huge participation in Arvind Kejriwal’s Monday roadshow in Connaught Place reflects the immense support for the AAP. The BJP on the other hand, does not have a chief minister candidate,” said Rai.

Responding to his comments, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Singh said, “The AAP is frustrated ahead of the polls. The BJP has too many capable leaders. It is not the first time that our party is contesting polls without declaring a CM (chief minister) candidate.”

Between Christmas and January 7, Kejriwal had addressed the first round of seven town halls, which comprised question and answer rounds and the chief minister elaborating on the party’s “report card” – a 10-point document published in December listing their achievements in five years.

In the upcoming town halls, Kejriwal will elaborate on the party’s “guarantee card” – a document highlighting the party’s assurances for the next five years, said a senior AAP leader adding that the locations for the town halls and road shows will be decided in a way that ensures no overlapping. The “guarantee card” is not the same as the party’s manifesto.

Tuesday’s road show to be led by Kejriwal has been scheduled to cover constituencies such as Burari, Badli and Adarsh Nagar, located in northwest Delhi, said Rai.

Meanwhile, senior party leaders including deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh led rallies on Tuesday in assembly segments, including Jangpura and Kalkaji. The party has also scheduled a series of public meetings to be addressed by top leaders, said Rai.