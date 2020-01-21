e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Delhi News / AAP chief to lead campaign with eight more town halls

AAP chief to lead campaign with eight more town halls

delhi Updated: Jan 21, 2020 22:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will address eight more town halls in the run up to the February 8 Assembly polls, starting from south Delhi’s Siri Fort auditorium this Thursday. He will also lead several road shows starting Wednesday, said Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Delhi convener Gopal Rai.

The party will release its poll manifesto only after January 26.

Rai criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “failing” to field a chief minister face against AAP’s choice of Kejriwal.

“The huge participation in Arvind Kejriwal’s Monday roadshow in Connaught Place reflects the immense support for the AAP. The BJP on the other hand, does not have a chief minister candidate,” said Rai.

Responding to his comments, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Singh said, “The AAP is frustrated ahead of the polls. The BJP has too many capable leaders. It is not the first time that our party is contesting polls without declaring a CM (chief minister) candidate.”

Between Christmas and January 7, Kejriwal had addressed the first round of seven town halls, which comprised question and answer rounds and the chief minister elaborating on the party’s “report card” – a 10-point document published in December listing their achievements in five years.

In the upcoming town halls, Kejriwal will elaborate on the party’s “guarantee card” – a document highlighting the party’s assurances for the next five years, said a senior AAP leader adding that the locations for the town halls and road shows will be decided in a way that ensures no overlapping. The “guarantee card” is not the same as the party’s manifesto.

Tuesday’s road show to be led by Kejriwal has been scheduled to cover constituencies such as Burari, Badli and Adarsh Nagar, located in northwest Delhi, said Rai.

Meanwhile, senior party leaders including deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh led rallies on Tuesday in assembly segments, including Jangpura and Kalkaji. The party has also scheduled a series of public meetings to be addressed by top leaders, said Rai.

top news
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Refugees thank Amit Shah for CAA, recall horrors of East Pakistan
Refugees thank Amit Shah for CAA, recall horrors of East Pakistan
In Supreme Court tomorrow, 144 petitions on Citizenship Amendment Act
In Supreme Court tomorrow, 144 petitions on Citizenship Amendment Act
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10: Which one is best for you
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10: Which one is best for you
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
‘Local vs outsider’: Meet BJP’s Sunil Yadav, Delhi CM Kejriwal’s challenger
‘Local vs outsider’: Meet BJP’s Sunil Yadav, Delhi CM Kejriwal’s challenger
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News