e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / AAP’s Sanjay Singh and BJP trade barbs on Tiwari playing cricket in Haryana

AAP’s Sanjay Singh and BJP trade barbs on Tiwari playing cricket in Haryana

delhi Updated: May 25, 2020 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Aam Aadmi Party leader (AAP) and Rajya Sabha member of Parliament Sanjay Singh criticised the Delhi chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manoj Tiwari, MP from North East Delhi, for playing cricket in Sonepat of Haryana in violation of the lockdown norms.

Calling it an “insensitive act”, Singh said that the BJP MP is busy playing cricket when thousands of poor migrant labourers are walking back to their homes every day.

Singh said, “But ignoring such a humanitarian crisis how can an elected public representative go to another state to play cricket? How can a public representative be so much insensitive?”

The AAP leader also trained his guns at the BJP-led Haryana government, which, earlier this month, had banned the entry of even essential service providers. “The BJP-ruled (Manohar Lal) Khattar government stopping doctors or nurses, who work in Delhi but live in Haryana. The COVID warriors are being stopped and the BJP government has closed all the roads which are connecting Delhi and Haryana…But they don’t stop BJP MP Tiwari who had gone there to play cricket. This shows how insensitive the BJP is and how much hatred they have against the poor people,” Singh said.

Tiwari hit back, saying the AAP is making an issue out of nothing. “I had permission to travel to the district in Haryana. The Centre has allowed sports activity in lockdown 4.0. There were no spectators and I ensured social distancing,” said Tiwari.

Neelkant Bakshi, Delhi BJP’s media in-charge, said, “He had gone to meet someone in Gannaur with prior permission. On the request of a private stadium owner, he played there. He is the one who is on the ground since lockdown started helping and feeding the needy, which the AAP leaders have failed to do so.”

top news
In Eid outreach, Amit Shah lets 120 Kashmiri prisoners in 3 states make a phone call home
In Eid outreach, Amit Shah lets 120 Kashmiri prisoners in 3 states make a phone call home
WHO pauses trial of anti-malaria drug in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
WHO pauses trial of anti-malaria drug in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In