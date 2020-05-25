AAP’s Sanjay Singh and BJP trade barbs on Tiwari playing cricket in Haryana

delhi

Updated: May 25, 2020 23:18 IST

Aam Aadmi Party leader (AAP) and Rajya Sabha member of Parliament Sanjay Singh criticised the Delhi chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manoj Tiwari, MP from North East Delhi, for playing cricket in Sonepat of Haryana in violation of the lockdown norms.

Calling it an “insensitive act”, Singh said that the BJP MP is busy playing cricket when thousands of poor migrant labourers are walking back to their homes every day.

Singh said, “But ignoring such a humanitarian crisis how can an elected public representative go to another state to play cricket? How can a public representative be so much insensitive?”

The AAP leader also trained his guns at the BJP-led Haryana government, which, earlier this month, had banned the entry of even essential service providers. “The BJP-ruled (Manohar Lal) Khattar government stopping doctors or nurses, who work in Delhi but live in Haryana. The COVID warriors are being stopped and the BJP government has closed all the roads which are connecting Delhi and Haryana…But they don’t stop BJP MP Tiwari who had gone there to play cricket. This shows how insensitive the BJP is and how much hatred they have against the poor people,” Singh said.

Tiwari hit back, saying the AAP is making an issue out of nothing. “I had permission to travel to the district in Haryana. The Centre has allowed sports activity in lockdown 4.0. There were no spectators and I ensured social distancing,” said Tiwari.

Neelkant Bakshi, Delhi BJP’s media in-charge, said, “He had gone to meet someone in Gannaur with prior permission. On the request of a private stadium owner, he played there. He is the one who is on the ground since lockdown started helping and feeding the needy, which the AAP leaders have failed to do so.”