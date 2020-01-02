e-paper
AAP wishes new year to BJP's 'all seven CM candidates', throws down the gauntlet

AAP wishes new year to BJP’s ‘all seven CM candidates’, throws down the gauntlet

Along with the image, AAP tweeted, “But the question is who will contest against Arvind Kejriwal?” The location where the poster has been put up has not been specified in the tweet.

delhi Updated: Jan 02, 2020 19:02 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaks to media during a press conference, at Media Center, Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaks to media during a press conference, at Media Center, Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The AAP on Thursday sought to know from the BJP who would lead it in the upcoming Delhi assembly election as it took a swipe at the saffron party by wishing ‘happy new year’ to all its “seven chief ministerial candidates”.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tweeted an image of a poster carrying the message, “A very Happy New Year to all seven chief minister candidates of Delhi BJP Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, Hardeep Singh Puri, Harsh Vardhan, Vijender Gupta and Parvesh Singh”.

 

Along with it, the party tweeted, “But the question is who will contest against Arvind Kejriwal?” The location where the poster has been put up has not been specified in the tweet.

With the Assembly election drawing near, the AAP has been hitting out at the BJP, claiming that the saffron party has no chief ministerial face. Union minister Prakash Javadekar, who is also the Delhi BJP in-charge for the Assembly polls, said on Wednesday that his party takes the right decision at the right time and nothing has been decided regarding the party’s chief ministerial candidate yet.

However, according to sources, the party may announce its chief ministerial face in the first week of January.

