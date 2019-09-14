ABVP bags three posts in DU polls

delhi

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) continued to dominate the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections two years in a row by winning three out of four posts on the panel on Friday.

ABVP bagged the posts of the president, vice-president and joint secretary while repeating 2018’s performance, the Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) settled for the secretary’s post.

ABVP’s presidential candidate Akshit Dahiya defeated NSUI’s Chetna Tyagi by a margin of 19, 039 votes—highest margin at least in a decade.

The ABVP termed its victory on the top post as “historic”. “The last time any ABVP’s candidate won by such a huge margin was Ashutosh Mathur. In 2014, he had won the post of joint secretary by a margin of 11,068 votes. Before that, late Arun Jaitely had won by a margin of over 10,000 votes in 1974. It’s a historic mandate,” ABVP’s national media convenor Monika Chaudhary said.

ABVP also claimed that Dahiya, aged 20, is the youngest DUSU president ever.

On Thursday, the DUSU elections witnessed a 40% turnout, 4.5 percentage points lower than last year. Despite a low turnout, NOTA (None of The Above) remained strong on all the four posts receiving as many as 27,576 votes.

The new panel comprises ABVP’s Dahiya, Pradeep Tanwar and Shivangi Karwal as president and vice-president and joint secretary, respectively, and the NSUI’s Ashish Lamba as the secretary.

As soon as the results were announced, supporters of both the ABVP and the NSUI celebrated with much pomp. They were seen carrying the winning candidates on their shoulders amid sloganeering, drum-beating and showers of flower petals.

Despite warnings, the supporters were seen littering the entire Chhatra Marg in the university’s north campus with pamphlets.

The three winning candidates of the ABVP visited the DU’s arts faculty in the north campus to pay tribute to the statue of Swami Vivekananda. Addressing the supporters, Dahiya promised to give a “students’ friendly DUSU” this year. “I am overwhelmed by the huge margin with which I have won. I promise that we will start working from the first day and fulfil all the promises made in our manifesto,” he said.

Congratulating the ABVP, union home minister Amit Shah tweeted, “This victory doesn’t only signify the fervour of nationalism among the youth but also shows the immense dedication for the rebuilding of the nation among them.”

The winning margins for Tanwar and Karwal were 8,574 and 2914, respectively.

NSUI’s Lamba managed to defeat ABVP’s candidate by a margin of 2,053 votes. Lamba, an international hockey player, promised to get better sports facilities at the campus.

While the overall vote share of the ABVP has significantly increased this year, the NSUI’s vote share decreased with its presidential candidate getting over 8,000 votes fewer than last year.

NSUI’s president (state) Akshay Lakra said his party was thankful for winning the secretary’s post amid “Modi wave”.

“It shows that students still believe in issue-based politics in DU. We will work hard to get the same fee structure for same courses across all DU colleges,” he said.

Though the left-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA) —the third party in the fray— failed to win any post, it managed to increase its vote share. AISA’s candidate who fought for the joint secretary post received more than 10,000 votes.

AISA president (Delhi) Kawalpreet Kaur said, “Even with overall polling percentage going down, AISA increased its vote share on all the four posts. We believe if anti-ABVP forces would have come together, we would have defeated ABVP on all the posts.”

