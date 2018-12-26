AIIMS doctor jumps to death after fight with wife in Delhi’s Gautam Nagar

A 34-year-old doctor who worked at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was found dead after he fell from the balcony of his house in south Delhi’s Gautam Nagar on Tuesday night.

Police said Manish Sharma, a senior resident doctor at the institute, jumped to his death shortly after a fight with his wife Tripti Chaudhary, also a doctor at PGI Chandigarh.

“A native of Nagaur in Rajasthan, Sharma lived with two of his colleagues on the fourth floor of a rented apartment in Gautam Nagar near Hauz Khas. He was married for six months ago and Chaudhary would frequently visit him in Delhi,” said Vijay Kumar, deputy commissioner of police.

But their marriage was rocked by quarrels, said the DCP.

“Their quarrels mostly revolved around checking each others’ mobile phones and wanting to know who they were communicating with,” said DCP Kumar.

On Tuesday night, Sharma was inebriated and had also consumed many sleeping pills which he kept handy as he had trouble sleeping, said police.

“When they began quarelling, Sharma’s roommates and neighbours intervened. They separated them and convinced them to back off. But shortly after, the couple resumed their quarrel,” said the DCP, adding that Chaudhary was not inebriated.

At this point Sharma allegedly turned extremely violent.

“His roommates tried hard to intervene, and brought in their neighbours to rescue the woman,” the officer added.

Sharma allegedly jumped from the balcony of his flat at a time when there was no one around him.

“There are eyewitnesses who saw him jump to his death. There is no foul play in the case,” said the officer.

Police received a call about the alleged suicide at around 11.30 pm even as Sharma’s friends and neighbours rushed him to AIIMS trauma centre where he was declared brought dead.

“The post mortem was conducted by a board of three doctors. The body was handed over to his family for his last rites,” said the deputy commissioner of police.

The officer said that since there was no indication of foul play, no first information report (FIR) has been filed. The death, however, continues to be investigated under inquest proceedings, said the officer, adding that the death spot has been examined by forensic experts.

According to his colleagues, Sharma had recently passed the examination for Doctor of Medicine (MD) in oncology.

A WhatsApp message forwarded by one of Sharma’s colleagues called him a “brilliant mind”, but rued the “lack of awareness” about psychiatric illnesses.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 23:45 IST