AIIMS shuts sanitisation unit after complaints of skin irritation

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:57 IST

A sanitisation unit at the emergency department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi was shut four days after it was installed, due to reports of skin irritation. The unit was installed, on a trial basis, to disinfect staff dealing with coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“The unit is still very much here. But its use has been stopped, for the time being, keeping in mind the scientific evidence. A study of the literature shows that the sodium hypochlorite solution used in the sprays is not very effective for disinfection of personnel and can, sometimes, cause dermatitis (itching), if open skin is exposed,” said Dr DK Sharma, medical superintendent of the hospital.

What is effective, he says, is following hand and cough hygiene while taking care of general patients and using personal protective gear properly while screening or taking care of Covid-19 patients.

The disinfection chamber was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and was being “evaluated for utility” at the hospital.

Each unit is in the form of a small chamber that can be used for disinfection of personnel at the areas of controlled entry and exit in hospitals, malls, office buildings and other critical installations.

The decontamination is started by using a foot pedal at the entry. On entering the chamber, an electrically operated pump creates a disinfectant mist of hypo sodium chloride for disinfecting through a set of at least 20 nozzles. The mist spray is calibrated to operate for 25 seconds and stops automatically, indicating completion of the process. People undergoing disinfection need to keep their eyes shut inside the chamber.

The dimensions of the enclosure are approximately 8 feet (length) x 4 feet (width) x 8 feet (height), with a drainage mechanism, a mounted roof and tanks, with a total capacity of 700 litres, at the bottom.

Approximately 650 persons can pass through the chamber for disinfection until a refill is required, and about 80-100 persons can undergo the process every hour. The price of a unit is about ₹1.48 lakh.

“A single unit that has been given to us by DRDO was installed at AIIMS, for the time being, to see whether it works well. It is meant for all hospital staff members who are dealing with Covid-19 management. It is a part of the hospital’s infection control practice that the staff will be disinfected before entering and exiting the hospital premises,” said Dr Sharma.

If the trials proved successful, the institute had also proposed to install such units in other areas of the hospital, especially the trauma centre, which has been turned into a dedicated ward to treat Covid-19 cases.