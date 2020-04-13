e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / AIIMS shuts sanitisation unit after complaints of skin irritation

AIIMS shuts sanitisation unit after complaints of skin irritation

delhi Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:57 IST
Anonna Dutt and Rhythma Kaul
Anonna Dutt and Rhythma Kaul
Hindustantimes
         

A sanitisation unit at the emergency department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi was shut four days after it was installed, due to reports of skin irritation. The unit was installed, on a trial basis, to disinfect staff dealing with coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“The unit is still very much here. But its use has been stopped, for the time being, keeping in mind the scientific evidence. A study of the literature shows that the sodium hypochlorite solution used in the sprays is not very effective for disinfection of personnel and can, sometimes, cause dermatitis (itching), if open skin is exposed,” said Dr DK Sharma, medical superintendent of the hospital.

What is effective, he says, is following hand and cough hygiene while taking care of general patients and using personal protective gear properly while screening or taking care of Covid-19 patients.

The disinfection chamber was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and was being “evaluated for utility” at the hospital.

Each unit is in the form of a small chamber that can be used for disinfection of personnel at the areas of controlled entry and exit in hospitals, malls, office buildings and other critical installations.

The decontamination is started by using a foot pedal at the entry. On entering the chamber, an electrically operated pump creates a disinfectant mist of hypo sodium chloride for disinfecting through a set of at least 20 nozzles. The mist spray is calibrated to operate for 25 seconds and stops automatically, indicating completion of the process. People undergoing disinfection need to keep their eyes shut inside the chamber.

The dimensions of the enclosure are approximately 8 feet (length) x 4 feet (width) x 8 feet (height), with a drainage mechanism, a mounted roof and tanks, with a total capacity of 700 litres, at the bottom.

Approximately 650 persons can pass through the chamber for disinfection until a refill is required, and about 80-100 persons can undergo the process every hour. The price of a unit is about ₹1.48 lakh.

“A single unit that has been given to us by DRDO was installed at AIIMS, for the time being, to see whether it works well. It is meant for all hospital staff members who are dealing with Covid-19 management. It is a part of the hospital’s infection control practice that the staff will be disinfected before entering and exiting the hospital premises,” said Dr Sharma.

If the trials proved successful, the institute had also proposed to install such units in other areas of the hospital, especially the trauma centre, which has been turned into a dedicated ward to treat Covid-19 cases.

top news
India issues 2 back-to-back demarche to Pak for violations. But first a phone call
India issues 2 back-to-back demarche to Pak for violations. But first a phone call
Bernie Sanders endorses former rival Joe Biden for president
Bernie Sanders endorses former rival Joe Biden for president
China rejects reports that first Covid-19 case occurred in November
China rejects reports that first Covid-19 case occurred in November
Enough HCQ to meet domestic, export demand, says Centre
Enough HCQ to meet domestic, export demand, says Centre
If you have the SuperVPN app on your phone, delete it!
If you have the SuperVPN app on your phone, delete it!
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am
‘Expected better from him’: Afridi disappointed with Kapil Dev’s response
‘Expected better from him’: Afridi disappointed with Kapil Dev’s response
‘COVID-19 patients are scared, need psychological support too’: AIIMS nurse officer
‘COVID-19 patients are scared, need psychological support too’: AIIMS nurse officer
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

delhi news