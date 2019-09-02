Ambedkar students write to V-C to demand removal of proctor

delhi

Three days after the screening of the documentary Ram Ke Naam was allegedly disrupted in Ambedkar University, its students’ council wrote to the vice chancellor seeking disciplinary action against those responsible, and removal of the proctor.

On August 30, members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) alleged that students belonging to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) “barged into the venue and attempted to disrupt the screening” and vandalised the campus. Based on the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition, the documentary made by Anand Patwardhan was screened to show solidarity with students of the University of Hyderabad after they were detained by the police for organising a screening.

A memorandum in this regard was also submitted to the VC. “We’ve heard testimonies that parents are now afraid and unwilling to have their children come to the campus after the incident,” students’ council member Sruti MD said.

In the memorandum, the students’ union named Ambedkar University ABVP unit president Badal Prakash and another student and blamed them for the violence.

The president of the Ambedkar University unit of ABVP, Badal Prakash, said, “ABVP does not support any kind of violence on the campus. That was a normal protest by ABVP. The other person named by the SFI had engaged in violence but he is not an ABVP member.”

“The film that was being shown is a national award winning documentary and passed by the Central Board of Film Certification. We believe that these people illegally tried to stop its screening and broke the law of the land by threatening students for freely expressing themselves,” the students council wrote in a letter to the VC on Monday, adding they had the permission for the screening. The university officials said the varsity would look into the matter and action will be taken accordingly within 10 days.

The students’ union also organised a peace march on the campus on Monday, which was attended by many students.

According to their complaint, members of ABVP switched off the main supply during the screening on Friday, “picked up a big table and smashed it on the ground” along with attacking police which had entered the campus to diffuse the situation.

In their letter to the VC, students have also asked for the removal of the proctor alleging that he was incapable of discharging disciplinary action. “The students who approached him for help were only met with a sharp rebuke,” the students said. Responding to the allegations, Proctor Satyaketu Sankrit said, “I have submitted my report to the VC and will not comment on the matter.”

Dean of Students’ Services Santosh Singh said the university will be taking lessons from the incident. “We will be more vigilant and take measures like increasing security to ensure that no outsiders can come and create a nuisance.”

