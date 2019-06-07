Art body wants overhaul of plan to redevelop Chandni Chowk

In its report submitted to Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal last week, the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) has recommended massive changes to the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project.

The art body has, in the 17-page report, stuck to its initial stand and recommended that all utilities, including the 23 transformers, two toilets and two police posts be relocated on either sides of the 1.5km stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Mosque.

It has also suggested alternative locations for all the utilities.

The report, which was to be prepared after a joint inspection by DUAC and all stakeholders on the L-G’s order, has been sent the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) for consultation by all stakeholders. The revised plan will be submitted in the next meeting, which was earlier scheduled for June 7 but will now be held later.

Smita Makhija, one of the petitioners in the ongoing Chandni Chowk case in the Delhi high court, said the petitioners have also prepared a separate report after the joint inspection. “We have submitted the report to the Delhi L-G on Thursday. We have suggested alternative locations for the utilities,” said Makhija.

Some stakeholders are, however, upset that the DUAC didn’t consult them before preparing the report. Urban designer and architect of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project, Pradeep Sachdeva, said: “The DUAC never had a dialogue or discussion with all the stakeholders after the joint inspection ordered by the L-G. They didn’t have any meeting after inspection to discuss their suggestions or observations.”

DUAC chairperson PSN Rao was unavailable for comments despite repeated calls.

The location of the 23 transformers, which are currently proposed to be installed on the central verge, is a one of the main contentious issue in the project. The DUAC has said all transformers should be shifted to the sides as these will “mar the aesthetics of the historic streets”.

“The proposed utilities on the central verge will create a continuous trail of visual as well as physical obstruction. A linear succession of transformers will mar the aesthetics of the historic street and block the serial vision of the pedestrian,” the DUAC report states.

The art body has identified locations such as behind the Town Hall municipal dispensary building, near Town Hall for the purpose. Sachdeva said DUAC’s suggestion to have utilities on the pedestrian pathways will considerably reduce walking space.

As per the SRDC’s plan, there is no obstruction in the first 700m stretch from Red Fort towards Fatehpuri Mosque.

“The first transformer or toilet is proposed only after Dariba Kalan,” a senior official said.

Sachdeva maintained, “Their suggestions on pedestrian movement are not as per the Indian Road Congress Code for pedestrian movement or pavement design. They have recommended that transformers be shifted on the side of the pavements. If this is done, the transformers will considerably reduce pedestrian walking space and not be complaint with the IRC code, which has a very progressive guideline for pedestrian movement. Besides, placing transformers on side pavements will also block the view to some of the beautify heritage buildings.”

According to a senior Delhi government official privy to the development, a major concern with transformers is that the load has to be balanced between the South and the North side of Chandni Chowk.

There are more shops and residential areas on the south side (backside of Sis Ganj Gurudwara), but very little space to accommodate transformers.

“As far as load balancing between the North and South side of Chandni Chowk is concerned, DUAC views this as a technical matter which can be resolved with minimal engineering effort,” DUAC said in its report.

But officials disagree. “It took us almost over a year finalise the location of transformers. The locations proposed by DUAC are not feasible,” said the official.

The art body has suggested that the toilets and police post, too, be relocated on the sides. The existing toilets at Fountain Chowk, opposite Digambar Jain Lal Mandir and towards Red Fort on Netaji Subhas Marg be upgraded with increased capacity, the art body has, in its report, proposed.

While calling the DUAC recommendations “impractical”, Chandni Chowk traders association said that the art body’s recommendations are in violation of the Supreme Court order.

“In 2016, the police post on the pavement was removed on the court’s order, as it was considered an encroachment. Several other structures were removed. Now, they are suggesting that utilities should come up on pavements. There recommendations are absolutely impractical. Their recommendations are contrary to the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre guidelines,” said Sanjay Bhargava, president, Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal.

