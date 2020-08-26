Arvind Kejriwal calls crucial meet to review Covid-19 situation in Delhi

india

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has on Wednesday called a high level meeting to discuss the overall Covid-19 situation in the national capital amid the rising number of infections.

The meeting will take place at 11am and will be attended by Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, chief secretary Vijay Dev and other officials of the state’s health department.

Delhi over the past few days has witnessed a slight rise in Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday, the state registered 1,544 cases- the highest single day tally in over a month.

The total number of cases in the national capital are over 161,000 and the death toll stands at 4330, according to the union health ministry’s dashboard. As many as 147,743 people have recovered from the infection till now.

Meanwhile, 67,151 fresh cases and 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours pushed India’s Covid-19 tally to over 3.2 million. The total cases include 7,07,267 active cases 2,467,758 discharges and nearly 60,000 deaths.

