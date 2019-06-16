Arvind Kejriwal rakes up statehood bid at Niti Aayog meeting

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, during Niti Aayog’s governing council meeting, pitched for full statehood, while demanding more taxes for Delhi and the Centre’s cooperation for natural storage of water in the Yamuna flood plains.

The chief ministers from all states met on Saturday at the fifth meeting of Niti Aayog governing council in the national capital, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the meeting of Niti Aayog, Kejriwal raised the matter of full statehood for Delhi. “Delhi should be given the status of full statehood, which has been promised since decades but denied by successive Central governments,” a statement issued by Delhi government said.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had made the full statehood issue its poll plank in the recently conducted Lok Sabha election. The AAP had been saying that it was unable to carry out its schemes as Delhi was not a full state. Kejriwal also raised the issue of Delhi getting lesser shares from the Central taxes as compared to other states across the country. “Delhi does not get adequate share in central taxes. According to 14th Finance Commission, states get 42% share in Central taxes whereas Delhi gets a paltry ₹325 crore,” he said.

Kejriwal further said AAP government wants central government’s cooperation in its mega-project for natural storage of water in the Yamuna flood plains.

“Important studies, including from IIT-Delhi, show that if this is done, water storage during a monsoon season will be sufficient to end shortage in Delhi for two years,” Kejriwal said.

