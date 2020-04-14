As lockdown gets longer, stricter policing in lanes, colonies

delhi

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:49 IST

Enforcement on lockdown and social distancing norms will get stricter across Delhi from Wednesday, senior Delhi Police officers told Hindustan Times. Police officers will now make more visits into residential neighbourhoods to ensure people follow the curbs, and that apart from the main roads, the focus also be on local markets and parks within colonies.

“Two station house officers (SHO) have already been suspended. The message is clear. Either ensure people maintain social distance, or be ready to face the consequences,” an officer said.

Two SHOs, of Amar Colony and Bara Hindu Rao police stations, were transferred on Friday for failing to ensure social distancing norms in their respective jurisdictions.

The officer said police have also been made aware of reports of crowding in neighbourhood parks and playgrounds.

“Every police station area is divided into many beats, and each beat has a constable. The constables have been told that they are responsible for the crowding in their respective beat. They will visit the parks and corners to check if people are gathering in groups,” another senior police officer, who chose to stay anonymous, said.

“Beginning Wednesday, they will first take a round of their beats on their motorcycles and request residents not to crowd. They will also help residents if there is an emergency. But if people still gather and do not maintain social distance, the police officers will act against them,” the officer quoted above said.

Another senior police officer said while the force, till Tuesday, conducted checks and focused on main roads across the city, their focus would also be on Delhi’s several shelter homes, where thousands of migrant workers and others are lodged.

The officer said police have received reports of crowding in several shelter homes. “Many such homes are sheltering people well beyond their capacity. There are several people lodged in shelter homes in Dwarka and Kashmere Gate in north Delhi. Police officers will now be posted around-the-clock at shelters to ensure that they follow social distancing norms. We will post an adequate number of officers to ensure a social distance is maintained. Our officers on the ground are also in touch with government representatives at the shelters,” said a police officer, who asked to be kept anonymous.

For stricter compliance of social distancing, all police stations across the city have spoken to Market Welfare Associations, and discussed opening retail shops in colonies in a staggered manner.

In local markets at East of Kailash, CR Park, Sarita Vihar and New Friends Colony for instance, retail shops will be shuttered before 6pm to avoid rush in the evenings.