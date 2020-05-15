As lockdown sets to ease, DUSIB readies guidelines for shelter homes

delhi

Updated: May 15, 2020 22:31 IST

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) is preparing guidelines for its shelter homes to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) once lockdown norms are further relaxed from May 18.

The NGOs running the government’s 223 shelter homes say that people living here are likely to step out in search of work depending on the relaxation in lockdown norms and so there is a need for guidelines for better Covid-19 management.The government had also set up 126 temporary shelters after the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 25.

Bipin Rai, a member of DUSIB, said, “We are preparing a list of dos and don’ts for shelter homes for the better management of Covid-19, especially now (once the further relaxation in norms is announced).”

“This would include the regular thermal screening, counselling and regular health check-up of occupants, training the shelter home staff, etc. We will issue the guidelines in a day or two,” Rai said.

So far, very few cases of Covid-19 have been reported from the government-run shelter homes. But with further relaxation in norms, people living here are likely to step out in search of work. “The chances of spread of infection will increase, as people start moving in and out of the shelters. Though we have put in place measures such as the regular spraying of disinfectants, use of sanitiser, etc., there is a need to create more awareness about the disease. If the government issues some guidelines, it will help the NGOs running the shelter homes better,” Rajesh Kumar, executive director, Society for Promotion of Youth and Masses, said.

According to a DUSIB official, just five or six cases of Covid-19 have been reported from government-run shelter homes. Indu Prakash, a member of the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee for homeless shelters in Delhi, said, “If there are some basic protocols in place, it will help in better management at the shelters. Regular thermal screening and regular check-ups will be useful.”

While there is fear among people about Covid-19, there is growing desperation to get back to work. Vishal Kumar, who used to sell books at the Nizamuddin Railway Station before the lockdown, has been staying at a shelter at Sarai Kale Khan. “I have been out of a job for two months now. I have been helping cook at the shelter home, but now I want to get back to work. I hope the government relaxes norms so that I can look for work,” Vishal said.

With people at the shelter homes waiting to get back to work as and when possible, Vinay K Stephen, chief functionary of Sadik Masih Medical Social Servant Society (SMMSSS), said it would be a challenging task to manage people the shelters when the lockdown is relaxed. “The guidelines will be helpful to manage people as we can tell them what they should do or not do at the shelter homes,” Stephen said.