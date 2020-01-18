At 8.4 degrees, Delhi wakes up to a foggy morning; rains in store for next week

delhi

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 13:56 IST

The unexpected spell of rain this week in the national capital brought the mercury down further as the minimum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 8.4 degree Celsius.

Minimum temperature recorded by India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday was 8.4 degree Celsius — a slight drop from Friday’s 11.3 degree Celsius.

Even though the weather office has predicted departure of cold wave for good, respite from rains is still not in store for Delhi. IMD’s regional forecasting centre chief Kuldeep Srivastava said Delhi may receive light rains on January 21 but temperatures are not expected to dip drastically in the next eight to 10 days.

Despite the widespread rain that Delhi saw on Thursday, pollution in the city remained unaffected and languished in the ‘poor’ category on Saturday. The Air Quality Index at 1pm for was 234, a slight improvement from Friday’s 264. On Thursday, the AQI was recorded at 281.

The fog impacted the visibility in several parts of Delhi and brought it down to 50 metres. “There is a forecast of dense to moderate fog in the early morning and late night hours,” Srivastava said.