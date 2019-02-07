 Auto driver shot dead in east Delhi, police suspect personal enmity
Auto driver shot dead in east Delhi, police suspect personal enmity

Police have ruled out robbery as a motive and said that the assailants made no attempt to take anything from the victim.

delhi Updated: Feb 07, 2019 13:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The victim, an auto rickshaw driver, was driving back home on Tuesday night, when two men on a bike rode up parallel to his vehicle and shot at him.(Getty Images )

A 28-year-old auto rickshaw driver was shot dead by two bike-borne men in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar on Tuesday night. The incident was captured on a CCTV, said the police.

The auto driver, identified only as Rohit by the police, lost control of the vehicle after being shot in the head. The auto hit the wall of a house before coming to a halt, after which Rohit tumbled out and fell in a drain.

DCP (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav ruled out robbery as a motive and said that the assailants made no attempt to take anything from Rohit. “We suspect personal enmity as a motive. A murder case has been registered,” said Yadav.

On Tuesday night, Rohit had gone to drop a passenger to A-block in Krishna Nagar. He was driving back home when two men on a bike, rode up parallel to his autorickshaw and shot at him.

“Hearing the gunshot, some locals rushed to help the auto driver. He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead,” said an officer.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 13:55 IST

