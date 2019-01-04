BJP MP Udit Raj says Delhi government delaying projects, AAP hits back

North West Delhi MP Udit Raj on Thursday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of delaying infrastructure projects in his constituency, saying it wanted to take credit for the work.

Raj said three road over bridge projects worth Rs 282 crore at Gheora, Kirari and Narela were recently sanctioned by the Union housing and urban affairs ministry. While the ministry agreed to pay for the construction cost, the Delhi government had to acquire the land for the projects and pay Rs 111 crore for it.

The MP said he wrote to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in this regard in November last year.

“The AAP government now wants to take credit for the projects. The CM told me the Delhi government will pay for the entire project. This will delay the execution of the projects as the executive agency will change. The entire exercise to get all the necessary approvals will have to be done all over again,” said Raj.

The ruling party questioned the timing of the allegations and said the MP was trying to pass the buck ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Pankaj Gupta, spokesperson of AAP, said, “I’m not aware of the details of the projects cited by Udit Raj. But why is he raising these issues just two-three months before the Lok Sabha elections? It looks like an attempt to pass the buck…blame the Delhi government for delay in infrastructure development in his constituency.”

