BJP MPs take up Kejriwal challenge, inspect govt schools

delhi

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 23:56 IST

A day after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal challenged Union home minister Amit Shah to visit Delhi government schools to see “revolutionary changes” in school education and infrastructure, Delhi BJP MPs inspected government schools in their areas.

BJP Delhi unit chief and Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday visited a senior secondary school in Khajuri Khas, West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma visited a Government Sarvodaya Girls/Boys School in Matiala, and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir visited a government senior secondary school in Khichripur. Other MPs also visited the government schools in their constituencies.

After the inspection, the parliamentarians said that the schools lacked better infrastructure and teachers, and had dirty toilets.

The directorate of education (DoE) refused to comment on the allegations. Despite many attempts, AAP spokespersons could not be reached for comment.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had quality education and “world class” infrastructure in its schools in the Capital.

After the inspection, Tiwari said that the school building lacked infrastructure and the teaching staff as they were being run in four shifts instead of the mandated two. He said the quality of the education was being “compromised”. The BJP delegating visiting the school also found toilets in bad shape.

“The school principal told us that due to lack of rooms and other infrastructure, the school is being run in four shifts. This arrangement has adversely affected the quality of education being imparted to the students as the teaching hours have reduced,” Tiwari said adding that in the name of better school education, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was spreading a “white lie” through advertisements.

Tiwari told reporters that the condition of the school building was not good as the plaster of the building was coming off easily from the walls.

BJP MP Parvesh Verma showed a letter from the Public Works Department (PWD) to Delhi government four months ago regarding the school he inspected. It warned that the school building could collapse at any time.

“Despite this, children are still made to sit and study in the same building of Delhi government school. There were no teachers in almost all classrooms, walls of classes were damaged, water had leaked from roof of classes and even a dead rat was found beside a classroom,” Verma said in a statement

He also challenged Kejriwal to accompany him and see the real condition of Delhi government schools.

Gautam Gambhir took to the social media and posted a 56-second video on twitter saying, “They (AAP) say fight the election on education, I say fight the election on truth.”

The video clip showed that the school he checked had unclean toilets and had damaged water taps. The walls of the school premises were poor shape.