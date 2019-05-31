BJP’s Delhi unit website ‘hacked’, party says looking into matter

The official website of the Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was allegedly defaced Thursday evening with hackers posting images and recipes of beef dishes on it.

The navigation bar on the website’s home page was allegedly replaced with the word “beef” and the change remained in place for 10 to 15 minutes.

The hackers are said to have put up images and details of various beef recipes on the website.

Delhi BJP’s media and IT in-charge, Pratyush Kant said their technical team was looking into the matter and the website has been “brought down”.

“We are first getting into the depth of what has happened. We are trying to ascertain whether it a technical malfunction or the website was hacked. Rushing to any decision without a probe by technical experts is not fair. Once we are completely sure that it is a case of hacking we will approach the cyber cell of the Delhi Police,” Kant said.

Delhi Police’s spokesperson Madhur Verma refused to comment, saying the police had no information about the hacking.

