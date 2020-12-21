BJP to start outreach to pressure govt to pay Rs 13,000 crore dues

delhi

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 02:09 IST

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said they will launch a mass movement from December 25 to ensure that the state government releases the outstanding funds of the municipal corporations.

According to BJP functionaries, party workers along with councillors and MLAs, will go door-to-door to tell the public about Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s efforts to “cripple” the civic bodies by not paying their dues. Some of the party’s MPs could also be present in the campaign.

During the campaign, the party workers will demand payment of Rs 13,000 crore dues of the municipal corporations from Delhi government. The party said that the leaders of municipal corporations and BJP’s state unit leaders will stage a day-long “satyagrah” (protest) at the headquarters of the AAP on Tuesday for not releasing the dues.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that BJP workers will go door-to-door to demand Rs 13,000 crore dues of the municipalities and ask Delhiites to join this movement.

“This fight is in the interest of the corporation employees as well as in the interest of the people of Delhi. In view of the corporation elections, the state government is trying its best to cripple the municipal corporation by not releasing dues,” Gupta said.

He added that for 13 days, mayors and leaders of the municipalities sat on a dharna outside the CM’s residence but Arvind Kejriwal did not come out of his residence to meet them.

In the campaign that will start from December 25, around 15,000 BJP workers along with 185 councillors, will go door-to-door and distribute pamphlets among masses, the party functionaries said.

Naveen Kumar, Delhi BJP spokesperson, said that they will campaign until the government releases the dues to the three municipalities.

“We will now take the matter to the public and start a campaign to corner the AAP at the ward level. We will also apprise them that how development work, such as construction of streets, lanes and drains and sanitation services, were getting affected due to non-payment of dues to the MCDs,” Kumar said.

Hitting out at the BJP, however, senior AAP leader and party’s MCD in charge, Durgesh Pathak said that the BJP stood completely exposed in the Rs 2,400 crore scam and was hence trying to divert attention.

“The BJP has got completely exposed about the massive corruption at the MCD. Now, they are using the taxpayers money to mislead the citizens of Delhi,” Pathak said.

He further said that the BJP has unsuccessfully tried to “hide their corruption” by installing hoardings and posters all over Delhi.

“Salaries could have been given to civic employees by using these crores of rupees properly. The BJP should immediately release the salary of their employees and stop dirty politics,” Pathak said.