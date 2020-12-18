e-paper
Blatant interference, says Kejriwal on transfer of 3 IPS officers from Bengal

In a tweet, the Delhi chief minister calls the Centre’s decision “an assault on federalism and an attempt to destabilise”

delhi Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 11:19 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
         

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday criticised the Central government’s decision to recall three IPS officers posted in West Bengal -- a move that has already led to a standoff between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the Centre -- a “blatant interference”.

“I condemn the Centre’s blatant interference in the Bengal administration. Encroaching on the rights of states by attempting to transfer police officers to Centre just before elections, is an assault on federalism and an attempt to destabilise,” Kejriwal said in a tweet on Friday.

 

The order on the transfer of the IPS officers on Central deputation came after BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked in West Bengal during a recent visit. The Centre wants them shifted on account of alleged dereliction of duty.

