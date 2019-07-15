Boy killed with blade by two minor friends in Delhi

A 17-year-old boy was killed with a blade by his two minor friends after he refused to show them his mobile phone in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar on Friday, police said.

The boy’s decomposing body was found in an abandoned factory located on the first floor of a residential building on Sunday morning, said Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (west).

She said the police questioned the victim’s friends before zeroing down on his two friends, aged 15 and 16. “They have confessed to killing him using a blade,” said the DCP.

The officer said that the victim is a class 9 dropout and lived with his parents in Basai Darapur in Moti Nagar.

“On Friday morning, the boy was walking in a street when his two friends called him out from a building. The boy walked up and met them in the abandoned factory. They asked him to show his mobile phone, but he refused. That led to a quarrel during which they used a blade to kill him,” said the DCP.

The boys allegedly left his body at the spot and fled.

On Saturday, the boy’s family approached the police to file a missing complaint.

“The boy’s cousin told us that he had left home after one of his unidentified friends called out to him,” said deputy commissioner of police Bhardwaj.

