Building collapses in Delhi’s Khazoori Khas area, one injured

This incident comes almost three weeks after an abandoned three-storey building had collapsed in Keshavpuram area of the national capital.

delhi Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 12:30 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The labourers were taking construction materials to the first floor of the building when a portion of the roof collapsed and the girl was injured, they added.
The labourers were taking construction materials to the first floor of the building when a portion of the roof collapsed and the girl was injured, they added.(Sonu Mehta/HT file photo. Representative image)
         

A portion of a building collapsed in Delhi’s Khazoori Khas area on Monday morning. Police officials stated that the granddaughter of the owner of the building was injured in the mishap and has been hospitalised.

The labourers were taking construction materials to the first floor of the building when a portion of the roof collapsed and the girl was injured, they added.

This incident comes almost three weeks after an abandoned three-storey building had collapsed in Keshavpuram area of the national capital.

No injuries were reported in the incident, police had said adding that the building was located in an industrial area near Britannia Chowk and was not in use. Parts of the building were damaged and were being demolished over the past few days, they said.

(With inputs from Karn Singh)

