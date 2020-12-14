Building collapses in Delhi’s Khazoori Khas area, one injured

delhi

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 12:30 IST

A portion of a building collapsed in Delhi’s Khazoori Khas area on Monday morning. Police officials stated that the granddaughter of the owner of the building was injured in the mishap and has been hospitalised.

The labourers were taking construction materials to the first floor of the building when a portion of the roof collapsed and the girl was injured, they added.

This incident comes almost three weeks after an abandoned three-storey building had collapsed in Keshavpuram area of the national capital.

No injuries were reported in the incident, police had said adding that the building was located in an industrial area near Britannia Chowk and was not in use. Parts of the building were damaged and were being demolished over the past few days, they said.

(With inputs from Karn Singh)