e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Can I to go to office? Are restaurants open?: Delhi lockdown 4.0 FAQs answered

Can I to go to office? Are restaurants open?: Delhi lockdown 4.0 FAQs answered

In the fourth phase of Covid-19 lockdown in Delhi, all shops in marketplaces can open, but they will have to follow an odd-even formula.

delhi Updated: May 18, 2020 22:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An elderly man reads newspaper on a deserted Connaught Place amid the lockdown in New Delhi on Monday.
An elderly man reads newspaper on a deserted Connaught Place amid the lockdown in New Delhi on Monday.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi government has eased several restrictions in the fourth phase of the lockdown, allowing public transport and conditional opening of marketplaces

What’s the big change for the city?

Public transport such as buses, cabs, auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws will run after over 50 days, and all marketplaces except malls open.

Am I allowed to go to office?

Yes, all government and private offices in Delhi will open. Curbs on private establishments asking them to function with 33% of staff in office have been lifted. However, the government advises firms to encourage people to work from home to the extent possible.

Are there restrictions on driving to workplace?

No, private cars have been allowed, but there could be a maximum of two passengers and a driver on board. Two-wheelers are allowed, but not pillion riding.

Does that mean people are allowed to move around freely?

Yes, but only during the day. The night curfew on non-essential travel between 7pm and 7am continues.

Am I allowed to visit a friend?

The guidelines do not prohibit such a visit. But social distancing is a must in public places and during interactions. Also, social, religious and political gatherings are banned.

Will trains resume operations?

Only special premium trains and those being run to ferry migrants are allowed for now.

What about Delhi Metro services?

Delhi Metro will not function.

Will buses operate with full capacity?

No, each bus can have a maximum of 20 passengers.

What about interstate buses?

According to the Centre’s guidelines, passenger vehicles and buses will require “mutual consent” of the states and the Union Territories involved.

Are there conditions on the movement of taxis and cabs?

They can have a maximum of two passengers; no pool/share services are allowed.

What about auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and cycle rickshaws?

The maximum occupancy capacity for them is one passenger per vehicle.

Will shopping malls and cinema halls, theatres be open now?

No, they are banned across the country.

Will schools, colleges and coaching centres resume?

No.

Am I allowed to go to a barber shop or a salon?

No, they will not open in the city immediately.

Will sporting events resume?

Stadiums will open, but spectators are not allowed inside.

Are restaurants open?

Yes, but only for takeaway services and home deliveries.

What is the rule for markets?

All shops in marketplaces can open, but they will have to follow an odd-even formula. This means half the shops will open on one day, and the other half on the next day and so on. Shops selling essentials, however, will be exempt.

Are there curbs on weddings and funerals?

Gatherings will have to be limited to 50 people for weddings and 20 people for funerals.

Will construction work resume?

Yes, but the builder/contractor has to ensure that all labourers are from Delhi. Trans-border movement of labourers is prohibited.

Will industrial activities resume?

Yes, but enterprises will have to implement staggered timings.

Are plumbers, electricians, AC servicemen and house helps allowed?

Yes, they continue to be allowed.

Are these relaxations applicable across Delhi?

Yes, but containment zones will not get any exemptions. Doorstep delivery of essential goods will be ensured in these places with strict perimeter control. At present, Delhi has 73 containment zones.

What else do I need to know?

People aged 65 and above, children aged 10 or less, pregnant women and people with underlying health conditions are advised to stay indoors.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In