Can I to go to office? Are restaurants open?: Delhi lockdown 4.0 FAQs answered

delhi

Updated: May 18, 2020 22:41 IST

The Delhi government has eased several restrictions in the fourth phase of the lockdown, allowing public transport and conditional opening of marketplaces

What’s the big change for the city?

Public transport such as buses, cabs, auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws will run after over 50 days, and all marketplaces except malls open.

Am I allowed to go to office?

Yes, all government and private offices in Delhi will open. Curbs on private establishments asking them to function with 33% of staff in office have been lifted. However, the government advises firms to encourage people to work from home to the extent possible.

Are there restrictions on driving to workplace?

No, private cars have been allowed, but there could be a maximum of two passengers and a driver on board. Two-wheelers are allowed, but not pillion riding.

Does that mean people are allowed to move around freely?

Yes, but only during the day. The night curfew on non-essential travel between 7pm and 7am continues.

Am I allowed to visit a friend?

The guidelines do not prohibit such a visit. But social distancing is a must in public places and during interactions. Also, social, religious and political gatherings are banned.

Will trains resume operations?

Only special premium trains and those being run to ferry migrants are allowed for now.

What about Delhi Metro services?

Delhi Metro will not function.

Will buses operate with full capacity?

No, each bus can have a maximum of 20 passengers.

What about interstate buses?

According to the Centre’s guidelines, passenger vehicles and buses will require “mutual consent” of the states and the Union Territories involved.

Are there conditions on the movement of taxis and cabs?

They can have a maximum of two passengers; no pool/share services are allowed.

What about auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and cycle rickshaws?

The maximum occupancy capacity for them is one passenger per vehicle.

Will shopping malls and cinema halls, theatres be open now?

No, they are banned across the country.

Will schools, colleges and coaching centres resume?

No.

Am I allowed to go to a barber shop or a salon?

No, they will not open in the city immediately.

Will sporting events resume?

Stadiums will open, but spectators are not allowed inside.

Are restaurants open?

Yes, but only for takeaway services and home deliveries.

What is the rule for markets?

All shops in marketplaces can open, but they will have to follow an odd-even formula. This means half the shops will open on one day, and the other half on the next day and so on. Shops selling essentials, however, will be exempt.

Are there curbs on weddings and funerals?

Gatherings will have to be limited to 50 people for weddings and 20 people for funerals.

Will construction work resume?

Yes, but the builder/contractor has to ensure that all labourers are from Delhi. Trans-border movement of labourers is prohibited.

Will industrial activities resume?

Yes, but enterprises will have to implement staggered timings.

Are plumbers, electricians, AC servicemen and house helps allowed?

Yes, they continue to be allowed.

Are these relaxations applicable across Delhi?

Yes, but containment zones will not get any exemptions. Doorstep delivery of essential goods will be ensured in these places with strict perimeter control. At present, Delhi has 73 containment zones.

What else do I need to know?

People aged 65 and above, children aged 10 or less, pregnant women and people with underlying health conditions are advised to stay indoors.