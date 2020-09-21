CBSE focus on safety as it readies for conducting compartment exams

delhi

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 00:01 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has thrown in a bunch of strict safety measures in place to check the spread of Covid-19 as it gears up to start conducting its compartment exams for students of Class 10 and 12 from Tuesday onwards.

From doubling the number of examination centres to seeking Delhi Police’s help to prevent crowding outside centres, the board is trying to do it all in order to ensure safety and security of the students during the exams.

This year around 2,37,000 students from India and 16 other countries will be appearing in the compartment exams. Students of Class 10 will be appearing in a maximum of two subjects and those in Class 12 will write their exam in one subject. The board has increased the number of examination centres from 500 (last year) to 1,268 this time around to maintain social distancing. In Delhi, the exams will be conducted in 247 centres.

The CBSE on September 4 — despite vociferous protests by students and parents against conducting retests amid the raging pandemic — had announced that compartment exams will be held between September 22 and 30. The board had to earlier suspend exams of classes 10 and 12 after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the nation. The exams were later cancelled and students were evaluated on the basis of the average of exams in which they had appeared.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Friday issued a notification asking all principals of schools that have been turned into a CBSE exam centre, to ensure smooth movement of students and teachers on exam days. “Further, the heads of these schools are also directed to ensure continued water and electricity supply during exams, and health support (in case required) . Delhi Police is also directed to support in preventing overcrowding outside exam centres,” the notification stated.

All the candidates have been asked to wear a face mask and to carry their own hand sanitisers in a transparent bottle, along with a water bottle. The exam will be conducted between 10:30am to 1:30 pm. The answer book will be distributed to candidates between 10am and 10:15 am.

Among the centres in Delhi, is Sarvodaya co-ed vidyalaya in Rohini sector-8. School principal Awadhesh Kumar Jha said that they are ready with sanitisers, masks, thermal scanners. “The rooms will be sanitised before the arrival of students. We have also drawn circles at a distance of 5-6 metres outside the school for students to ensure social distancing during entry. The school has also written to the Delhi police requesting their personnel be posted outside the building to avoid crowding,” he said.

Many students and their parents have been protesting against the CBSE’s decision of conducting an exam amid the pandemic. Students had also launched an online campaign with the hashtag #cancelcompartmentexam2020. A plea seeking cancellation of exams has also been filed in the Supreme Court. The matter will be next heard on Tuesday.

Sidhi Sawant, a student, took to Twitter to vent her opposition against the move, “If our exams are not cancelled then we want all the exams which were cancelled previously (because of COVID-19 pandemic) to happen compulsorily for all students. Why we are being treated differently amid a Pandemic (sic),” her tweet read.