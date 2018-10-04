Chemical falls on passersby near Metro station in Delhi, 1 dead, 2 injured

A 35-year-old man died and a two others were injured when “some chemical” fell on them while they were riding a bike near east Delhi’s yet-to-be-opened Johri Enclave Metro station.

Amit Kumar (35) and Rahul (15) sustained injuries after the incident near the Delhi-Ghaziabad border at around 6 pm on Wednesday, and were rushed to a nursing home by Metro workers. From there, they were shifted to GTB hospital, where Amit was declared brought dead.

Rahul underwent treatment and is said to be out of danger. Details of the third injured are still unknown.

In a statement, Rahul said they were passing by the Johri Enclave Metro station when suddenly some chemical fell on them due to which they sustained burn injuries, news agency PTI reported.

Kumar’s family alleged that something fell from above when the duo were crossing the Metro station.

However, a Delhi Metro spokesperson said “ some chemical fell from an auto” and the incident had nothing to do with Delhi Metro.

“No work which requires the use of such chemical is in progress there. The construction work in this area has already been completed and trial runs are in progress,” the spokesperson said.

PTI quoted Ghaziabad senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Krishna as saying that the possibility of someone pouring chemical on them cannot be ruled out.

Kumar, a resident of Shani Bazaar in Johripur, is survived by his wife and two children, a 13-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son. He ran a cosmetics shop.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 12:03 IST