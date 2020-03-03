Child rights panel to hold classes and counselling sessions for children at relief camp to help them overcome trauma

delhi

It has been more than a week that eight-year-old Rubina has not been to school or read her favourite storybook. She and her two siblings lost their schoolbooks with everything else when their house, located in Shiv Vihar, was set on fire by rioters on February 24.

The family that had been staying at a relative’s house in the nearby Chaman Park so far. They moved to a relief camp set up in Old Mustafabad on Tuesday.

Like Rubina, there are about 200 children who moved to the camp. The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) is setting up a children’s corner in the camp where it plans to hold classes and counselling sessions for them till they could go back to school starting Wednesday.

The child rights panel has tied up with several NGOs and student volunteers for the task.

“At least 1,000 people have moved to the camp of which about 200 are children. We expect more children to move in by tomorrow. The corner will be made lively with colours and posters for children to feel happy sitting here. We have arranged for basic books and stationary for them. Also, we have engaged 7-8 counsellors who will be holding sessions with both women and children to help them overcome the trauma,” said Ranjana Prasad, member DCPCR.

She added that the camp so far has children between the age groups of nursery and class 9. Most of them have lost their belongings and a sense of security. They will be taught basic subjects so that they don’t feel a gap when they get to school.

“We have lost everything in the riots. The house was completely charred when we got back to see after the situation improved. The children have been restless and have been asking when they can go home. They have no books or even toys to play with. Some volunteers came today to distribute some drawing books to children. They said they will also teach them,” said Waqeela, 38, who moved to the camp on Tuesday.

A group of volunteers has also offered to train college graduates from the riot-affected areas itself to teach the children. “We are in the process of identifying 10-15 graduates from within the area to teach the children. Students from universities such as Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have also offered to teach. We hope to start the classes in a day or two,” said Setu Loomba, 23, a student volunteer.

Meanwhile, the over 700 aanganwadi centres in north-east Delhi, which too were shut during the violence, have been opened now and are providing food to minor children and women. The aanganwadis cater to children in the age-group of 0-6, as well as to pregnant and lactating women.

However, only a few children could be seen at these centres on Tuesday afternoon. Rescue and rehabilitation teams in the area said that many centres are run from houses, which in riot-hit areas including Bhagirathi Vihar, Mustafabad, Babarpur, Shiv Vihar and Gautum Vihar were vandalised.

“The centres have been opened between Monday and Tuesday. Not many people are aware of the reopening so far. We have started going to houses and relief camps asking families to send their children to the centres during the day,” said Urmila Devi, an aaganwadi worker in Shiv Vihar.