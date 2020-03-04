Child’s rights body writes to east civic body to provide textbooks to kids from riot-hit areas

delhi

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:45 IST

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has written to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation asking them to provide course books for children enrolled in classes 1 to 5 in riot-affected areas of north-east Delhi.

The child’s rights body said it has been preparing to hold classes for around 200 children housed at a riot relief camp in Mustafabad. “There are children staying there ranging from nursery to class 9. We have requested the east corporation for specific course books for younger children. We have also arranged for some books and stationery through volunteers,” said Ranjana Prasad, member DCPCR.

According to east corporation officials, schools in the riot-affected areas are set to re-open from March 11. “We have not received the letter yet, but will ensure all help once we get such a request. We will also ensure that children are able to join school as soon as they open,” said a senior corporation official.

The panel also plans to write to the Directorate of Education (DoE) to save the academic year of all the children in classes 5-9, who could not appear for their exams because of the riots.

“We will send a letter to DoE regarding this soon. Though there is a no detention policy up to class 8, the problem is for students of classes 9 and 11,” said Prasad.

Director of Directorate of Education Binay Bhushan, however, said, “We plan to conduct the remaining examinations from March 13 and have also shared the date sheet regarding the same. We have asked school principals to ensure books and study material reaches students in time so that they can prepare for the exams. We also held a parent teacher meeting (PTM) in the area on Wednesday to build confidence among parents and children.”