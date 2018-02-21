Chinese man enters Delhi’s IGI airport using cancelled ticket, held

A Chinese man was apprehended by the CISF for allegedly entering the Delhi airport using a cancelled ticket to see off his parents, officials said on Wednesday.

C Siyu was held on Tuesday when Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel found him roaming suspiciously inside the Terminal-3 (T3) building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, they said.

The man told the personnel that he had entered the terminal to see off his parents, who were travelling to Guangzhou in China, the officials said.

He told officials that he used a cancelled ticket to enter the airport.

The man was subsequently handed over to the police as the cancelled ticket was a fake entry document, they said.

Entering an airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under the Indian aviation rules.