Cloudy skies followed by rain predicted in Delhi

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The India Meteorological Department had on Tuesday issued an alert for “moderate to heavy” rains in the national capital from Wednesday to Friday.

delhi Updated: Aug 27, 2020 10:49 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
The rain is likely to inundate low-lying areas and disrupt traffic on roads, it had warned.
The rain is likely to inundate low-lying areas and disrupt traffic on roads, it had warned.
         

Cloudy skies are expected to keep the mercury in check in the national capital on Thursday while a fresh spell of rain is likely towards the evening, the weather department said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the monsoon trough will remain close to Delhi-NCR till Friday.  Delhi has recorded 213.3 mm rainfall against the normal of 228.2 mm in August so far, a deficiency of 7 percent.

Overall, it has gauged 531.9 mm precipitation against the normal of 504.3 mm since June 1, when monsoon season starts, the Met department said. 

