CM demands list of waterlogging-prone areas as rains near

With monsoon just a few days away, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed senior officials to submit a list of areas vulnerable to water logging and actions taken to prevent any such eventuality.

“Arvind Kejriwal directed Vijay Dev, chief secretary of Delhi, to ask all the departments concerned to provide a list of already identified vulnerable waterlogging points across Delhi within the next seven days, along with the status report of what has been done to prevent water logging and problem areas, if any, before monsoon sets in,” said a government release.

On Tuesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said even though the southwest monsoon had covered large parts of the country over the past two days, it is unlikely to hit Delhi before the first week of July. The normal date for monsoon in Delhi is June 29.

“A low pressure over the Bay of Bengal had helped the monsoon to cover large parts of the country over the last two days. But the effect of the low pressure has faded. To advance further and hit Delhi and NCR, the monsoon would need yet another push. But no such weather systems are in sight at this moment,” said an IMD official.

The chief minister’s direction came at a programme to launch the flood control order report for the current year.

“There are shortcomings in tackling waterlogging during monsoon. It must be ensured that the problem does not occur in the already known areas. If for any reason like a structural defect at any point, waterlogging can’t be prevented, then it should be recorded,” said Kejriwal.

Chief secretary Vijay Dev said the work of every department and officer concerned would be monitored.

“Ugly photographs and visuals of waterlogging are simply not acceptable. Accountability of each and every officer will be fixed if waterlogging happens. Work of officers and departments would be monitored during monsoon,” said Dev.

On Tuesday, some parts of Delhi such as Lodhi Road and the Ridge received traces of rain. There are chances of trace rain on Wednesday in isolated pockets.

“The western disturbance that was supposed to rain in Delhi has weakened. Hence only isolated pockets in Delhi and NCR received traces of rain,” said a senior official of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC).

Even though the day’s temperature was just around 39 degrees Celsius, the high levels of humidity caused discomfort. Compared to 13% humidity on June 10, when Delhi recorded 45.6 degrees Celsius, the relative humidity has now shot up to more than 50%.

