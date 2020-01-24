Convicts’ lawyer says yet to get papers from Tihar

delhi

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:46 IST

A lawyer representing the three December 16 gang-rape case convicts has moved a city court seeking relevant documents from jail authorities to file their mercy petition and curative petition.

The application filed through advocate A P Singh said that despite repeated requests, Tihar jail authorities have not supplied the documents on time leading to a delay in filing the different legal options for the convicts who are on death row. Singh represents Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar (31) and Pawan Gupta (25). Another convict in the case, Mukesh Singh (32), has already exhausted all legal remedies.

While the Supreme Court had already dismissed the curative petitions of Vinay Sharma, he still can file a mercy petition with President Ram Nath Govind. Pawan and Akshay are yet to file either.

The plea, likely to be heard on Saturday, said Vinay’s mercy petition was ready and thumb-printed on January 22. However, the Tihar jail had not supplied Vinay’s 170-page personal diary that he had desired be attached with the mercy petition. Because of this, they could not file the petition.

Reacting to the plea, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said laws should be changed for ensuring speedy justice. “In the Nirbhaya case, the lawyer is using tactics to delay the execution. In this way, he is making fun of the system. We must work together to ensure speedy justice. So that laws can be amended to remove shortcomings,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

On Thursday, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had commented on the practice of death row convicts filing petitions to “delay their execution” and stressed that courts should focus not only on the rights of the accused but also of the victims.

In his plea, Singh said he had also moved two applications seeking the medical records, cellular confinement records, records of money earned by labour, records of educational and reformative activities like Tihar Olympics and painting etc, during Vinay Sharma’s imprisonment in the jail.

He claimed that a few documents were finally given on January 13 after he made oral requests. On January 17, Singh had also complained to the court that the jail authorities were not giving the requisite documents. On enquiry, the public prosecutor had assured the court that he would look into the matter.

The hanging of all the four convicts is to take place on February 1 at 6 am, as per a court order issued by a city court on January 17. The four men are on death row after being convicted in the gang rape case. The four had gangraped and brutally assaulted a 23-year-old paramedic student inside a moving bus on December 16, 2012. The young woman died at a hospital in Singapore on December 29.