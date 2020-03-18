Coronavirus: L-G Anil Baijal, CM Arvind Kejriwal take stock, govt employees want a week’s leave

delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Wednesday discussed with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal measures taken to ensure social distancing in public spaces to prevent community spread of coronavirus.

Baijal, in a series of tweets said, he will meet the chief minister and senior officers on Thursday again to review the preventive measures and take further steps to tackle the emerging situation.

“Discussed measures to contain Covid-19 outbreak with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Deliberated social distancing measures, which can be encouraged in government offices, public transport, public places and in general,” Baijal tweeted.

Talking about his meeting with the L-G, Kejriwal said he discussed what more can be done. “Everyone is working hard to contain the virus. These r difficult times. But nothing to panic. We shall overcome,” the chief minister said in a tweet.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has risen to 10, which includes one foreign national, the health ministry said on Wednesday. The country has so far reported over 150 cases of coronavirus.

DELHI GOVT EMPLOYEES SEEK A WEEK OFF

With increasing number of offices opting for work from home, a section of employees of the Delhi government, on Wednesday, demanded leave for seven days.

A delegation of the Delhi Government Employees’ Welfare Association (DGEWA), met Kejriwal on Wednesday to demand a week’s leave and submitted a memorandum which stated that around 2.5 lakh people are employed with the city administration and most of them are engaged in public dealings.

“The precaution taken by the Maharashtra government should be adopted by the Delhi government too by closing all its offices for seven days. We have given a list of 86 departments which can be fully closed, while 68 government offices can be allowed to function on alternate days. The registrar and MLO offices can be closed because property registration and driving license can be issued later,” said Umesh Batra, general secretary of the association.

The memorandum stated that Delhi Police, responsible for the security of the secretariat, should be given strict instructions to use metal detectors to check people entering the premises.

OVER 7,800 PUBLIC SERVICE VEHICLES DISINFECTED

Under the ongoing disinfection drive started by the Delhi government on Tuesday, 7,877 public service vehicles (PSVs) were disinfected till the first shift on Wednesday. Out of the total, 5,951 disinfected PSVs were auto-rickshaws.

“We advise the owner/operators of these public service vehicles to get their vehicles disinfected on a daily basis so that we can overcome this crisis. We are providing this facility free of cost for everyone,” said transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

This service is available in all the DTC and Cluster Bus Depots in two shifts. The first shift is from 10am to noon, whereas the second shift is from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. The government is also issuing a “Certificate of Disinfection” for every sanitized vehicle.

