e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / Don’t wait for us, take action, high court tells Delhi Police

Don’t wait for us, take action, high court tells Delhi Police

The protest started in Jafrabad, Maujpur and other areas of Northeast Delhi on Saturday, but flared up on Monday.

delhi Updated: Feb 26, 2020 11:57 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Protesters are seen at the site of clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups on the road connecting Maujpur and Jafrabad, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Protesters are seen at the site of clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups on the road connecting Maujpur and Jafrabad, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
         

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Delhi Police on the violence in the Northeast district of the national capital and asked senior officials to remain present in the court at 12:30 pm. The court was hearing a plea filed by retired bureaucrat Harsh Mander on violence in which 20 people have been killed.

The court said that the matter is very important and hence it should be heard today itself. It also said that the police should not wait for court’s direction and should take action on its own.

The petitioner has sought judicial enquiry into the incidents of violence, deployment of army and compensation for the victims.

“Make sure a senior level police officer is here,” Justice Muralidhar told the counsel for Delhi Police.

The protest started in Jafrabad, Maujpur and other areas of Northeast Delhi on Saturday, but flared up on Monday. The groups protesting for and against the Citizenship (Amendment) act or CAA were seen roaming on streets with swords and pistols. Houses and vehicles in the area were torched and more than 250 injured in two days of violence.

Though the protesters shifted from the main road under the Jafrabad Metro station on Wednesday morning, there are reports of a fresh round of violence in two Northeast Delhi pockets of Chand Bagh and Gokulpuri. Some protesters started pelting stones, which led to a crackdown by cops in these areas.

The Centre has been continuously reviewing the situation - Home Minister Amit Shah held three meeting in 24 hours and National Securoty Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval visited the violence hit areas on Tuesday night. He was accompanied by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

Doval has been tasked with overseeing the Delhi Polie efforts to maintain peace in the national capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, meanwhile, asked Home Minister Amit Shah to call the army to instil confidence in people. Kejriwal said the police, despite all its efforts, had been unable to control the situation.

“I have been in touch wid large no of people whole nite. Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence. Army shud be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately. Am writing to Hon’ble HM to this effect,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister held emergency meeting over the situation on Tuesday and instructed city officials to coordinate with central agencies in restoring peace in the violence-hit areas.

tags
top news
Cong targets Home Minister Amit Shah for Delhi violence, tells him to quit
Cong targets Home Minister Amit Shah for Delhi violence, tells him to quit
SC pans police for ‘lack of professionalism’ in handling Delhi clashes
SC pans police for ‘lack of professionalism’ in handling Delhi clashes
20 dead in Delhi violence; Amit Shah, Ajit Doval chair emergency meetings
20 dead in Delhi violence; Amit Shah, Ajit Doval chair emergency meetings
‘Won’t be another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi’: Kapil Mishra as protesters leave Jafrabad road
‘Won’t be another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi’: Kapil Mishra as protesters leave Jafrabad road
‘Once he feels he can do it, he’ll be destructive’: Kohli on young batsman
‘Once he feels he can do it, he’ll be destructive’: Kohli on young batsman
Land Rover launches new Defender, the James Bond of SUVs, at Rs 69.99 lakh
Land Rover launches new Defender, the James Bond of SUVs, at Rs 69.99 lakh
BJP MLA accused of provocative slogans says he had gone to defuse tension
BJP MLA accused of provocative slogans says he had gone to defuse tension
‘Ghus Kar Maarenge...’: Former IAF chief on first anniversary of Balakot air strike
‘Ghus Kar Maarenge...’: Former IAF chief on first anniversary of Balakot air strike
trending topics
Delhi violenceJafrabad protestNortheast Delhi Violence Day 3BS DhanoaAmitabh BachchanBihar STETDelhi clashes

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News