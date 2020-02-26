Don’t wait for us, take action, high court tells Delhi Police

delhi

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 11:57 IST

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Delhi Police on the violence in the Northeast district of the national capital and asked senior officials to remain present in the court at 12:30 pm. The court was hearing a plea filed by retired bureaucrat Harsh Mander on violence in which 20 people have been killed.

The court said that the matter is very important and hence it should be heard today itself. It also said that the police should not wait for court’s direction and should take action on its own.

The petitioner has sought judicial enquiry into the incidents of violence, deployment of army and compensation for the victims.

“Make sure a senior level police officer is here,” Justice Muralidhar told the counsel for Delhi Police.

The protest started in Jafrabad, Maujpur and other areas of Northeast Delhi on Saturday, but flared up on Monday. The groups protesting for and against the Citizenship (Amendment) act or CAA were seen roaming on streets with swords and pistols. Houses and vehicles in the area were torched and more than 250 injured in two days of violence.

Though the protesters shifted from the main road under the Jafrabad Metro station on Wednesday morning, there are reports of a fresh round of violence in two Northeast Delhi pockets of Chand Bagh and Gokulpuri. Some protesters started pelting stones, which led to a crackdown by cops in these areas.

The Centre has been continuously reviewing the situation - Home Minister Amit Shah held three meeting in 24 hours and National Securoty Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval visited the violence hit areas on Tuesday night. He was accompanied by Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

Doval has been tasked with overseeing the Delhi Polie efforts to maintain peace in the national capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, meanwhile, asked Home Minister Amit Shah to call the army to instil confidence in people. Kejriwal said the police, despite all its efforts, had been unable to control the situation.

“I have been in touch wid large no of people whole nite. Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence. Army shud be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately. Am writing to Hon’ble HM to this effect,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister held emergency meeting over the situation on Tuesday and instructed city officials to coordinate with central agencies in restoring peace in the violence-hit areas.