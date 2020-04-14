Covid-19 lockdown: Delhi Police comes to the rescue of a doctor on duty

delhi

It’s a nightmare if your car breaks down on your way to the hospital! Now imagine the plight if you are a doctor who is out amid Covid-19 lockdown to reach the hospital to treat patients. At a time when repair shops are all shut, and no other on road assistance is available either, this isn’t a good situation to be in.

And this is what Dr Mansha Zarabi Kaul had to face recently. The Greater Kailash-based medic’s car broke down on a morning when she had to go to a hospital. Feel helpless, she decided to call Delhi Police for assistance. Recalling the incident, Kaul says, “My car broke down and I had to reach my hospital in Indirapuram and I was clueless what to do! Everything is shut due to lockdown... Then I called the police station and the cops on the other end of the phone were quick to respond and send help. They even arranged a mechanic to get a spare part.”

Applauding the help she received in just the nick of time, Kaul adds, “The efforts of the police personnel were commendable in helping me fix my vehicle. I feel great and expect them to continue offering such help to other citizens as well.”

Though it seems as just another incident in the city where a car is broken and is repaired within a few minutes, it wasn’t easy in this case. Som Nath Paruthi, SHO of Greater Kailash Police Station, says, “First we had to locate the house of a mechanic in our nearby premises, and then took him to the house of Dr Kaul. The toughest part was to find out the spare part for the car that was needed to repair it. After some efforts we managed to get it and felt happy to help a doctor, who are the real heroes of our country. It felt good when she WhatsApped us later thanking us; it was a beautiful gesture from her side.”

Well, it’s true when they say that real heroes don’t wear capes!

