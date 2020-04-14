With senior citizens left to fend for themselves, Delhi Police step in

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 18:16 IST

New Delhi:

At 99 years old, and living alone in his Defence Colony home, Inder Dev Sawhney, is the eldest senior citizen in the city, according to Delhi Police records. He had returned home after a fortnight under observation at a city hospital just a week before the nationwide lockdown was first announced on March 24. He was entirely dependent on his caretaker, Sanjay.

But from March 25, when the lockdown kicked in-- which has been now extended til May 3 -- Sawhney had to fend for himself. Sanjay, not among those listed as providers of essential services, was not allowed to step out of his home nearly seven kilometres away from his employer’s residence. With his two children settled abroad and relatives unable to travel, Sawhney dialled the Delhi Police senior citizen helpline – 1291.

“For the first five or six days, I managed things myself. The problems began when I started running out of medicines and other essential items. Sanjay wanted to come, but the police did not allow him. I then called the helpline and told a police officer about my problem. They called Sanjay to Defence Colony police station and gave him a curfew pass, which has allowed him to continue visiting me,” said Sawhney, who ran a fabric showroom in Connaught Place till 20 years ago. A curfew pass is issued by the police and Delhi government to allow those involved in essential services to travel around the city during the lockdown, as well as cross the national capital’s interstate borders.

Sawhney was not alone in his distress call to the police. The senior citizen helpline’s call records show that distress calls by senior citizens have increased nearly 20-30% during the lockdown.

While the number of Covid-19 cases continue to rise across the country, elderly citizens, especially those who live by themselves, have been left stressed and anxious. At a time when most of the city has been mandated to stay indoors, the elderly must contend with the absence of house helps, arranging their own medicines, ration and other essential items, and contending with medical emergencies.

To help them tide through till such time restrictions are lifted, Delhi Police personnel have been making efforts to come to the aid of senior citizens.

The helpline has received nearly 1,200 calls since the lockdown was announced. Apart from seeking help, the elderly have also called the police about the availability of vaccines in the market, or about precautions to keep the contagious disease at bay.

There are around 39,000 senior citizens registered with the Delhi Police.

“Initially, on an average, 80-90 calls were being received every day, while before the lockdown, this number was between 50 and 60 a day. A majority of the registered senior citizens call us to complain that their caretakers or house helps were not able to travel because of the lockdown, or because they need medicines. We helped some of them by issuing curfew passes to their helps. The calls have come down in the last three-four days” said Muktesh Chander, special commissioner of police (operations).

A homemaker living alone at her Vasant Kunj residence, 75-year-old Raj Handa said, “As soon as the lockdown was announced, I purchased rations and other essentials to last for around two months. But, I was not able to buy my medicines when they ran out. I called the police and they delivered the medicines the very next day.”

For 95-year-old Kailashwati, who had been on ventilator support in a private hospital and had been recently been discharged, the police ensured nursing staff could make daily visits to her Shalimar Bagh home.

“I sought the police’s assistance for my mother so that we do not face problems in the event of a medical emergency. The local police acted on our request swiftly, and assured that the nursing staff coming to our house would not be stopped,” said Mohit Rattan, Kailashwati’s son.

The police’s senior citizen cell has also started calling each of those registered with them to ask about their well-being and if they had any personal requirements.

“We have so far contacted almost 37, 000 of them. All their issues are being resolved. If anybody seeks our help in procuring ration or medicines, the concerned local police station is being informed. They deliver the items as soon as possible,” said deputy commissioner of police (crime) Rajan Bhagat, who is supervising the senior citizen helpline.

“A policewoman called me yesterday and asked about my well-being and if I needed anything. I thanked her for it. We feel secure when police personnel come to ask about us or call us. They always try to resolve our problems,” said Sharda Mishra, who is in her 80s and lives in Greater Kailash.

“A lot of elderly people in cities and even villages are living on their own, and many of them are diabetic or suffering from heart ailments. During these uncertain times, the stress and sense of helplessness will increase among elderly people. So, it becomes very important for their family members, friends, and neighbours to speak to them regularly and know about their well-being,” said Dr. SK Khandelwal, former professor and head of department of psychiatry in AIIMS.