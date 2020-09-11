Cyclist fatally mowed down by SUV in Badarpur, driver nabbed using CCTV footage

delhi

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 01:04 IST

A 38-year-old factory worker cycling on the Faridabad-Delhi Skyway was fatally mowed down on Monday evening by a Range Rover in south-east Delhi’s Badarpur, the police said Friday after CCTV footage from a private hospital helped them solve the blind hit-and-run case.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Sonit Jain, a 28-year-old businessman, had driven the injured cyclist to the hospital but fled on realising that the accident victim had succumbed to injuries, said RP Meena, deputy commissioner of police (south-east).

Jain was arrested on charges of causing death by negligence and his SUV has been seized, Meena said. Police said Jain runs a soundproofing business.

The victim, Sanjesh Awasthi, worked at a factory in Old Faridabad and lived with his family in Aali Vihar village near Sarita Vihar in south Delhi. He cycled to work every day, his family said.

On Monday evening, when he didn’t return home by his usual time of 7.30pm, his family went looking for him. On Tuesday, they finally found the mangled remains of his bicycle and his footwear on the flyover.

“They approached the Badarpur police station and registered a missing person complaint. We began investigating his disappearance,” Meena said.

Meanwhile, in the south Delhi district, police received a call from Moolchand Hospital about a man being declared dead on arrival after a hit-and-run accident. A case of causing death by negligence was registered at the Amar Colony police station.

“When we probed further, we got to know about the case registered at the Amar Colony station. So, we checked the CCTV footage from the hospital to identify the vehicle in which the victim was brought in. It turned out to be a Range Rover,” the DCP said.

Police identified Jain as the owner of the SUV and arrested him. “He revealed that he was driving from Faridabad to his Greater Kailash home when his vehicle hit the cyclist. He then rushed the badly injured to hospital,” Meena said.

“Awasthi was declared dead on arrival and Jain fled the hospital without sharing his credentials,” the officer said.