e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Dance teacher held for molesting student in Delhi

Dance teacher held for molesting student in Delhi

The woman told the police that initially, she had ignored the teacher’s advances, but when he allegedly molested her around 3pm on Sunday, she decided to file a police complaint, the officer said.

delhi Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 00:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The woman, in her police complaint, alleged that she was a student at the dance school.
The woman, in her police complaint, alleged that she was a student at the dance school.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 52-year-old Kathak teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting one of his students at a dance school in central Delhi, Delhi Police said on Friday.

The teacher was arrested on Monday, the same day the police received a complaint from a 23-year-old woman and registered a case at the Chanakyapuri police station.

The man was produced before a city court that sent him to jail, said senior police officers associated with the case.

Deepak Yadav, additional deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi), said the woman approached the police on Monday after the man allegedly molested her on Sunday afternoon.

The woman, in her police complaint, alleged that she was a student at the dance school.

“She alleged that the teacher had been harassing her by touching her inappropriately during the training sessions. He had also been sending obscene messages to her on WhatsApp,” said a police officer associated with the case, requesting anonymity.

The woman told the police that initially, she had ignored the teacher’s advances, but when he allegedly molested her around 3pm on Sunday, she decided to file a police complaint, the officer said.

“The woman told her family members about the incident. She came to the police station with her mother and filed a complaint against the teacher. Accordingly, a case of molestation and sexual harassment under Indian Penal Code’s sections 354, 354A, and 509 was registered. We arrested the teacher the same day,” the officer added.

Hindustan Times on Friday sent an email seeking a response on the incident to at least three senior officials of the school, including the director. Till late Friday night, there was no response from the school.

HT also tried the landline numbers mentioned on the school’s website but no official answered the calls despite several attempts.

Additional DCP Yadav said that the police are probing whether the teacher has harassed other students of the school in the past.

“The statements of other students are also being recorded,” said Yadav.

tags
top news
India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
Biden to get Pfizer vaccine shot on Monday, Harris may get the week after: Official
Biden to get Pfizer vaccine shot on Monday, Harris may get the week after: Official
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
Manipur cop returns medal after court acquits accused in drug case
Manipur cop returns medal after court acquits accused in drug case
AIMIM leader arrested after he opens fire in group clash, injures 3
AIMIM leader arrested after he opens fire in group clash, injures 3
Covid update: ‘Voluntary vaccination in India’; Mike Pence takes Pfizer dose
Covid update: ‘Voluntary vaccination in India’; Mike Pence takes Pfizer dose
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In