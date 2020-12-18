e-paper
Kathak teacher arrested for molesting student at dance school in Delhi

Kathak teacher arrested for molesting student at dance school in Delhi

The police are probing if the man has harassed other students as well and are talking to them over the same

delhi Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 14:09 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A 53-year-old Kathak dance teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting one of his students at a dance school in New Delhi area, Delhi Police said on Friday.

Deepak Yadav, additional deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi), said the woman approached the police on Monday after alleged molestation on Sunday.

The police is probing whether the suspect has harassed other students too and is speaking to them over the same.

The additional DCP said that the woman (age and other details withheld) had been undergoing training at the school for the past several months.

Initially, the woman said, she ignored the teacher’s advances, but when he allegedly molested her on Sunday, she filed a police complaint. “We arrested the suspect the same day,” Yadav said.

HT has contacted the school for a response.

