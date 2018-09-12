Day 2 of Delhi’s doorstep delivery: 11,000 calls connect, only 4,758 answered

Day Two of Delhi government’s doorstep delivery of services scheme saw some improvement in quality of facility, with over 11,000 people managing to get their calls connected, against Monday’s 2,728 callers.

From 11am on Monday to 5pm on Tuesday, the total number of calls connected stood at 13,783. However, the count of callers who actually managed to speak to a customer executive remained low at 4,758.

This prompted chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to direct the project team to further increase operators and phone lines of the number 1076, calling on which the service can be availed. “From Wednesday, the number of operators will be 150 who will man 200 phone lines. We launched the service on Monday with 40 operators and 50 phone lines, which was increased to 80 and 120 respectively on Tuesday,” said an advisor to the CM.

To ensure timely delivery of services, Kejriwal told officers and ministers that any violation of time limits prescribed in the scheme will be taken “very seriously” and disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against the guilty officer and even the head of the department in some cases.

Government data stated that compared to the first day, when 2,728 calls got connected, Tuesday was better with 11,055 calls getting connected. But, the rate of success in these calls remained low. Out of the 11,055 calls only 3,472 were answered. On Monday, 1,286 such calls were answered. “Rest of the calls were on waiting and are being called back. SMS were sent to a total of 8,101 callers whose calls were not answered and are in the process of being called back,” the government said in a statement.

The total number of appointments fixed for different services to be availed by Delhiites was 624 till 5pm. Of these, the doorstep delivery team already visited 74 households till Tuesday evening.

For the second consecutive day, the maximum request (302) came for services under the revenue department. Caste, domicile, income and marriage registration certificates, which the scheme covers, fall in the purview of the revenue department.

However, there was no data available on which service was the most sought-after. Transport (289) and food and civil supplies (102) followed the revenue department in popularity.

Kejriwal on Tuesday held a review meeting . “The chief minister said no request should be rejected without the authorisation of the minister concerned,” the government said in a statement.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 02:48 IST