DDA shifts ownership application for unauthorised colonies online

Updated: May 08, 2020 19:55 IST

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has shifted the process to apply for the ownership of properties in 1,731 unauthorised colonies completely online. The land-owning agency will soon start inspecting properties while processing the applications—the inspections had been on hold due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

A senior DDA official said that surveyors have been directed to follow social distancing norms while inspecting the properties. “We will soon resume the inspection of properties, except in Covid-19 containment zones. Surveyors will contact the applicants in advance. They will visit the properties of willing applicants only. Surveyors have been advised to strictly adhere to social distancing norms and take other necessary precautions,” the official said.

The official added, “In order to continue services during the Covid-19 lockdown, the back-end scrutiny of applications will be carried out as the scheme is totally online.”

Land-owning agencies have started the process of conferring ownership rights to people living in these 1,731 unauthorised colonies in December last year. They gave registries to 20 property owners in January, just before the assembly elections in Delhi. The ownership rights are being conferred under the Prime Minister-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY).

So far, more than 2.57 lakh people have registered on the PM-UDAY portal to apply for ownership rights. Close to 70,000 registrants have also got their properties GIS mapped through empanelled agencies, of which the survey of 65,000 properties is complete.

The process was initially stalled due to the model code of conduct during Delhi assembly elections and later due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The land-owning agency has opened the processing centres at Dwarka, Pitampura, Hauz Khas and Laxmi Nagar.