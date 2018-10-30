Delhi Cabinet approves pay scale revision for university, college teachers

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved a proposal to revise the pay scales of teachers and administrative posts in universities and colleges in line with the recommendations of the seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC), said an official.

“The Cabinet approved the Department of Higher Education proposal for the grant of revised pay scales to teachers and equivalent cadres and administrative posts in universities and colleges following the revision of pay scales of Central government employees on the recommendations of the seventh CPC...,” said an official statement.

Delhi’s Directorate of Higher Education is running three universities, 12 fully funded colleges, 16 partially-funded colleges of Delhi University and one more educational institute.

“The Delhi government, with a view to provide quality education in these institutions, has been taking appropriate measures from time to time to ensure that the faculty has the talent and commitment to effectively contribute towards achieving the desired objectives,” it said.

The Cabinet also gave approval for allowing the Quality Council of India to be engaged as system integrator by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights to assist in the project management of comprehensive school evaluation exercise of all schools -- government, municipal, aided and unaided -- in Delhi, on nomination basis.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 07:48 IST