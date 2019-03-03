Delhi cabinet nod to buy 1,000 electric buses

The Delhi cabinet on Saturday approved the procurement of 1,000 low-floor electric buses. The first lot of buses is expected to hit the road before the end of the year.

Tenders for the e-buses is expected to be released within a week, the government said in a statement.

“Congratulations Delhi. Cabinet approves 1,000 electric buses. Several obstacles were created. All obstacles cleared. Delhi will become the first Indian city to have such a large no of electric buses,” chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Calling it a “historic day for Delhi”, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the decision will help in ensuring a cleaner, greener future for the residents.

Last year, the government had given in-principle approval to the project at an estimated cost of Rs 2,500 crore and had appointed Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) as consultant.

The complete oll-out, including operations and maintenance over a period of 10 years, is likely to cost up to Rs 6,000 crore.

The electric buses would be parked and charged overnight at six depots called as “parent depots” developed at East Vinod Nagar, Burari, Rohini Sector 37, Mudhela Kalan, ITDR Sarai kale Khan and Bamnauli.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 01:42 IST