Delhi chief justice, lawyers, top cop discuss parking issues

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:28 IST

An urgent meeting was convened at the Delhi High Court Saturday in the wake of the scuffle between the police and the lawyers, court officials said.

The matter regarding parking issue faced by lawyers at Tis Hazari court was also discussed, a senior court official said.

The meeting was chaired by the Delhi High Court Chief justice DN Patel, along with six other senior judges of the Delhi High Court.

“We sat for more than five hours in meeting which was also attended by the chief secretary, commissioner of police and the co-ordination committee managing the Tis Hazari court. The issues have been deliberated on and the police have informed that some FIR has also been lodged. We are looking into it and keeping a close eye. High Court is concerned about the safety of the lawyers, litigants and all the stakeholders and ensuring the smooth functioning of the court,” a senior court official said.

He said that a meeting has been called on Sunday at 10.30am and the police commissioner was also invited to gathering all facts pertaining to Saturday’s incident.

Ikrant Gupta, senior Vice President of the Tis Hazari, said that they have been facing parking issues from a long time and lawyers have been challaned heavily from the last few days.

“The lawyers have been facing parking problems from a long time. We have also written representation to the Delhi Traffic police about increase in number of traffic challans,” he said.

In December 2018, a circular was issued by the district judge headquarters detailing the guidelines for parking and on who should be allowed to park their car inside the court premises. Stickers were issued to the car owners following which could park their car.