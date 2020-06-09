e-paper
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal undergoes test for Covid-19

Kejriwal, 51, on Sunday complained of fever and cancelled all of his meetings thereafter. He isolated himself at home.

delhi Updated: Jun 09, 2020 12:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi on June 7.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi on June 7. (ANI Photo)
         

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday underwent a test for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after he developed a sore throat and mild fever on Sunday.

At present, the fever of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor has come down and his throat pain is also decreasing, news agency ANI reported.

Kejriwal, 51, on Sunday complained of fever and cancelled all of his meetings thereafter. He isolated himself at home.

An AAP spokesperson said that Kejriwal consulted a doctor over the phone, who suggested that he get tested by Tuesday if the symptoms did not subside.

On Sunday, Kejriwal briefed the media through a webcast on allowing shopping malls, restaurants and places of religious worship in the city to reopen.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia represented Kejriwal at the state disaster management authority’s meeting on Tuesday to look into the possibility of community transmission of Covid-19 in Delhi and healthcare strategies.

Sisodia said after the meeting that officers of central government were present at the meeting and they said that there is no community spread in Delhi.

On Sunday morning, Kejriwal held a cabinet meeting at his official residence which was attended by many ministers, including Sisodia, Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, officials said. Chief Secretary Vijay Dev was also present during the meeting. After the cabinet meeting, Kejriwal cancelled all his official engagements, officials said.

The national capital has 29,943 Covid cases, the country’s third highest tally after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

