Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to take regular stock of public grievances

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday reviewed the public grievance monitoring system (PGMS) of the Delhi government and directed the heads of each department to ensure that the dissatisfaction level among complainants is reduced.

Seeing the volume of complaints— 2,59,512 over a period of three years from February 2015 to November 16, 2018— Kejriwal also ordered that he would “personally” take stock of the PGMS twice a month.

“All HoDs have been asked to review the cases of those individuals who are unsatisfied with the grievance redressal done by the respective department. The CM will hold meetings with the HoDs on 15th and 31st (or whichever will be the last working day of the month) to personally review the PGMS functioning,” a government statement read.

Data shared by the government showed that the maximum complaints were about the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which is headed by CM Kejriwal. During the given period, the DJB, which is responsible for supplying water across the city, received 79,635 complaints, of which 136 were overdue.

A government spokesperson said the CM also directed all HoDs to be present with the status reports of their respective departments in all review meetings held henceforth. The next meeting is scheduled for December 17.

The data also stated that over the months, the grievance redressal system has gradually improved. “A year ago, in November 2017, of the 2,91,602 complaints received, 9,858 were pending. The redressal stood at 94.5% then. This month, so far, the same has improved to 96.2% with the departments clearing 3,89,640 of the 4,05,137 complaints,” a government spokesperson said.

As per the rule, a complaint must be resolved within 15 days of receiving it. This is the rule specified by the administrative reforms department which is in charge of monitoring the grievance redressal system.

The government also shared department-wise complaint data of the Delhi Police, according to which 39,449 complaints were received between February 2015 and November 16, 2018. Of these, 1,937 complaints were pending.

It stated that 94,205 complaints were received by all three municipal corporations ruled by the BJP.

In the meeting, Kejriwal said, “Since the government stands committed towards public welfare, it is important that individual grievances of the residents of Delhi are duly addressed within the specified time limit given by each department.”

The CM also said, “It has to be the priority of all HoDs to ensure that no grievance remains unattended and after a grievance is resolved, there should be no dissatisfaction for the citizens with the department concerned.”

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 13:33 IST