Delhi cop’s son seen bashing woman in video, held after Rajnath Singh’s tweet

A 21-year-old man, son of a Delhi police assistant sub-inspector (ASI), purportedly seen slapping and kicking a woman after knocking her to the ground in a video that was shared on social media, was arrested on molestation and assault charges on Friday after Union home minister Rajnath Singh intervened.

“Don’t take his name again,” the police officer’s son — identified as Rohit Tomar — was purportedly seen telling her towards the end of the 104-second video, allegedly shot by the man’s friend. He was also seen assaulting her and pulling her hair, which sometimes appeared to shock his friend as well.

The widely circulated video is reported to have been shot at a private call centre office in west Delhi on September 2.

Following the circulation of the video on social media, Rajnath Singh had tweeted, “I have taken note of a video where a youth has been seen severely beating a woman. I have spoken to the Delhi Police commissioner over the phone and directed him to take necessary action.”

Police said three complaints were registered by two women against Tomar at separate police stations between Tuesday and Friday . On Tuesday, a 22-year-old makeup artist filed a complaint at Tilak Nagar police station, saying Tomar and his father threatened her and her family. Based on the complaint, police arrested him under section 107/151 of CrPC (apprehension of breach of trust and tranquillity of an area and arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences). As the charges were bailable, he was released the next day.

Again, on Thursday, the same woman complained that Tomar had also molested and assaulted her. On this complaint, the police registered an FIR.

DCP (west) Monika Bhardwaj said, “We have arrested Tomar on charges of molestation, sexual harassment, assault and threat on Friday.”

“When she came to file her second complaint, the woman showed us a video in which Tomar is seen threatening her outside her home. We arrested him,” Bhardwaj said.

The makeup artist told police she got acquainted with Tomar four years ago and he had allegedly been stalking and harassing her for the past year. The woman said she tried complaining to Tomar’s father, hoping the ASI would restrain his son. But he too threatened her, she claimed.

The makeup artist also showed police another video, in which Tomar is seen assaulting another woman. It was this video that had gone viral on social media.

DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said after they got hold of the second video, they contacted the second woman, a former call centre employee. She reached the Uttam Nagar police station on Friday morning and filed a rape and assault case against Tomar.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that on September 2, Tomar called her to his friend’s office in Uttam Nagar and raped her. “When she said she will file a complaint, Tomar allegedly assaulted and threatened her. His friend made the video of the assault. Who posted the video on social media is being probed,” a police officer, associated with the case, said. DCP Alphonse said they will secure Tomar’s custody on production warrant and arrest him in the rape case. Tomar worked in a call centre till last month and is pursuing his BA course from DU’s open school.

The Delhi Commission for Women also took suo motu cognizance and issued a notice to the Delhi Police, seeking report on the incidents and the action taken on them.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 03:06 IST