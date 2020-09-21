e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Covid-19 tally at 2.49 lakh, death toll crosses 5K: All you need to know

Delhi Covid-19 tally at 2.49 lakh, death toll crosses 5K: All you need to know

Covid-19 update: The death toll in Delhi due to Covid-19 stands at 5,014 after 32 new deaths due to the infection were recorded in the last 24 hours.

delhi Updated: Sep 21, 2020 23:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Large crowd of people seen violation social distancing norms at Tilak Nagar in New Delhi, India, on Sunday.
Large crowd of people seen violation social distancing norms at Tilak Nagar in New Delhi, India, on Sunday.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi on Monday inched closer to 2.5 lakh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases after 2,548 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. The national capital crossed another grim milestone of 5,000 cumulative deaths after 32 new deaths were recorded on Monday.

Here is all you need to know about Covid-19 disease outbreak in Delhi:

- Delhi’s cumulative tally of the viral contagion on Monday stood at 2,49,259 cases of Covid-19 after 2,548 fresh infections were reported in the daily health bulletin.

- The death toll in Delhi due to Covid-19 stands at 5,014 after 32 new deaths due to the infection were recorded in the last 24 hours.

- There are 30,941 active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), out of which 19,213 patients continue to be treated in home isolation.

- Out of total 2.49 lakh cases reported in Delhi since March, 2.13 lakh people have recovered so far.

- Delhi’s positivity rate, as of Monday, was logged at 7.55 per cent. The cumulative positive rate has been recorded at 9.67 per cent.

- The Case Fatality Rate in the national capital has been recorded at 2.01 per cent.

- The containment zones in Delhi have increased in the last 24 hours and currently stand at 1,889.

- Compared to aggressive testing conducted by authorities in the last fortnight, Delhi on Monday saw reduced testing by almost half the mark at 33,733 tests.

- Delhi has tested 1.32 lakh people per million. The total number of tests conducted so far is recorded at over 25.78 lakh.

- Out of the 15,861 beds in available in COVID hospitals, 8,691 are vacant, while 1,864 beds in COVID care centres are occupied.

tags
top news
‘Govt didn’t talk to us, it should consult farmers’: Sukhbir Singh Badal
‘Govt didn’t talk to us, it should consult farmers’: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Parties gear up to oppose three labour code bills in Parliament
Parties gear up to oppose three labour code bills in Parliament
UP new business destination: Yogi Adityanath
UP new business destination: Yogi Adityanath
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
First stubble fires start to show up on Nasa map
First stubble fires start to show up on Nasa map
Kohli’s RCB subdue accident-prone Sunrisers
Kohli’s RCB subdue accident-prone Sunrisers
Patients flouting home isolation rules to be shifted to Covid centres
Patients flouting home isolation rules to be shifted to Covid centres
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In